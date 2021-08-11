MADISON, Wis., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harbour Investments, Inc., an Independent Registered Investment Advisor and Broker Dealer, announces recent changes to their executive management team in conjunction with major changes to their corporate succession plan.
Travis Bator and Julie Nelles were recently appointed officers of Harbour Investments, Inc. Mr. Bator has been promoted to Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President and Mrs. Nelles has been promoted to VP of Advisory Operations & Services.
Aaron Hager, President, stated, "Chief Compliance Officers face an overwhelming barrage of responsibilities and having a CCO who can adapt to the rapidly changing environment is a must have for our industry. Travis' unique background in compliance and legal paired with his experience in the military service make him the ideal person for this role."
Rhonda Meyer, COO & Senior Vice President, stated, "I've watched Julie grow with this company for just shy of two decades; she is the absolute best person for this role. She cares deeply about our advisors and their clients and strives to provide exceptional service experiences for all."
Officer changes are also tied to Harbour's recent change in its corporate succession plan. This change has strengthened Harbour's commitment to remain privately owned for generations.
