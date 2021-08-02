Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.)

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2021.

"Harmonic delivered another strong quarter, with revenues and earnings buoyed by robust demand in both our Video and Cable Access segments", said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Our book-to-bill ratio was 1.6, enabling us to exit the quarter with record backlog and deferred revenue. This momentum positions us well for the balance of the year and into 2022, as we continue to execute on our strategic growth initiatives."  

Q2 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

  • Revenue: $113.4 million, up 53% year over year
    • Cable Access segment revenue: $50.1 million, up 89% year over year
    • Video segment revenue: $63.3 million, up 34% year over year
  • Gross margin: GAAP 53.3% and non-GAAP 53.9%, compared to GAAP 51.0% and non-GAAP 51.6% in the year ago period
    • Cable Access segment gross margin: 47.0% compared to 45.7% in the year ago period
    • Video segment gross margin: 59.3% compared to 54.8% in the year ago period
  • Operating income (loss): GAAP income $2.1 million and non-GAAP income $6.6 million, compared to GAAP loss $9.6 and non-GAAP loss $5.1 million in the year ago period
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $9.5 million income compared to $2.8 million loss in the year ago period
  • Net income (loss): GAAP net loss $2.0 million and non-GAAP net income of $4.8 million, compared to GAAP net loss $15.4 million and non-GAAP net loss $5.9 million in the year ago period
  • EPS: GAAP net loss per share of $0.02 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.05, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.16 and non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.06 in the year ago period
  • Cash: $115.2 million, up $37.5 million year over year

Business

  • CableOS® solution commercially deployed with 62 customers, up 114% year over year
  • CableOS deployments scaled to 3.3 million served cable modems, up 94% year over year
  • VOS® streaming SaaS customer base increased to 102, up 55% year over year; SaaS revenue increased 68% year over year

Select Financial Information





GAAP



Non-GAAP

Key Financial Results



Q2 2021



Q1 2021



Q2 2020



Q2 2021



Q1 2021



Q2 2020





(in millions, except per share data)

Net revenue



$

113.4





$

111.6





$

74.0





$

113.4





$

111.6





$

74.0



Net income (loss)



$

(2.0)





$

(6.1)





$

(15.4)





$

4.8





$

4.5





$

(5.9)



Diluted EPS



$

(0.02)





$

(0.06)





$

(0.16)





$

0.05





$

0.04





$

(0.06)





















Other Financial Information

Q2 2021



Q1 2021



Q2 2020



(in millions)

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter

$

9.5





$

9.1





$

(2.8)



Bookings for the quarter

$

186.9





$

96.3





$

77.0



Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end

$

347.2





$

274.3





$

210.2



Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end

$

115.2





$

100.8





$

77.7



Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Financial Guidance 



 Q3 2021 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)



Low



High

(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages)

Video



Cable

Access



Adjustments (2)



Total

GAAP



Video



Cable

Access



Adjustments (2)



Total

GAAP

Net revenue

$

62.0





$

50.0





$





$

112.0





$

67.0





$

55.0





$





$

122.0



Gross margin %

55.0

%



41.5% (3)



(0.5)

%



49.4

%



58.0

%



43.5% (3)



(0.5)

%



50.1

%

Operating expenses

$

35.0





$

18.5





$

5.6





$

59.1





$

36.0





$

19.0





$

5.6





$

60.6



Operating income (loss)

$

(0.9)





$

3.3





$

(6.2)





$

(3.8)





$

2.9





$

3.8





$

(6.2)





$

0.5



Tax expense (4)













$

(0.8)

















$

(0.8)



EPS (4)













$

(0.07)

















$

(0.03)



Shares (4)













102.0

















102.0



Cash (4)













$

115.0

















$

125.0



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

(3) Low-end gross margin relates to high-end of revenue, and high-end gross margin relates to low-end of revenue.

(4) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

 



 Q4 2021 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)



Low



High

(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages)

Video



Cable

Access



Adjustments (2)



Total

GAAP



Video



Cable

Access



Adjustments (2)



Total

GAAP

Net revenue

$

82.0





$

50.0





$





$

133.0





$

87.0





$

60.0





$





$

148.0



Gross margin %

54.0

%



45% (3)



(0.6)

%



50.2

%



56.0

%



47% (3)



(0.5)

%



51.0

%

Operating expenses

$

35.0





$

20.0





$

4.7





$

59.7





$

36.0





$

21.0





$

4.7





$

61.7



Operating income (loss)

$

8.9





$

3.6





$

(5.4)





$

7.1





$

12.9





$

6.3





$

(5.4)





$

13.8



Tax expense (4)













$

(0.8)

















$

(0.8)



EPS (4)













$

0.03

















$

0.09



Shares (4)













106.6

















106.6



Cash (4)













$

125.0

















$

145.0



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

(3) Low-end gross margin relates to high-end of revenue, and high-end gross margin relates to low-end of revenue.

(4) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

 



 2021 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)



Low



High

(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages)

Video



Cable

Access



Adjustments (2)



Total

GAAP



Video



Cable

Access



Adjustments (2)



Total GAAP

Net revenue

$

278.0





$

192.0





$





$

470.0





$

288.0





$

207.0





$





$

495.0



Gross margin %

55.5

%



44% (3)



(0.6)

%



50.6

%



57.0

%



45% (3)



(0.6)

%



51.0

%

Operating expenses

$

141.0





$

73.2





$

22.0





$

236.2





$

143.0





$

74.7





$

22.0





$

239.7



Operating income (loss)

$

13.3





$

13.2





$

(24.9)





$

1.6





$

21.1





$

16.4





$

(24.9)





$

12.6



Tax expense (4)













$

(3.7)

















$

(3.7)



EPS (4)













$

(0.12)

















$

(0.01)



Shares (4)













101.4

















101.4



Cash (4)













$

125.0

















$

145.0



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding

(2) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

(3) Low-end gross margin relates to high-end of revenue, and high-end gross margin relates to low-end of revenue.

(4) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

 



Q3 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)



Low



High

(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages)

Video



Cable Access



Total



Video



Cable Access



Total

Net revenue

$

62.0





$

50.0





$

112.0





$

67.0





$

55.0





$

122.0



Gross margin %

55.0

%



41.5% (2)



49.9

%



58.0

%



43.5% (2)



50.6

%

Operating expenses

$

35.0





$

18.5





$

53.5





$

36.0





$

19.0





$

55.0



Operating income (loss)

$

(0.9)





$

3.3





$

2.4





$

2.9





$

3.8





$

6.7



Adjusted EBITDA

$

1.1





$

4.7





$

5.8





$

4.9





$

5.2





$

10.1



Tax rate (3)









10.0

%











10.0

%

EPS (3)









$

0.01













$

0.05



Shares (3)









105.8













105.8



Cash (3)









$

115.0













$

125.0



(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) Low-end gross margin relates to high-end of revenue, and high-end gross margin relates to low-end of revenue.

(3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

 



Q4 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)



Low



High

(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages)

Video



Cable Access



Total



Video



Cable Access



Total

Net revenue

$

82.0





$

50.0





$

133.0





$

87.0





$

60.0





$

148.0



Gross margin %

54.0

%



45% (2)



50.8

%



56.0

%



47% (2)



51.5

%

Operating expenses

$

35.0





$

20.0





$

55.0





$

36.0





$

21.0





$

57.0



Operating income (loss)

$

8.9





$

3.6





$

12.5





$

12.9





$

6.3





$

19.2



Adjusted EBITDA

$

11.0





$

4.9





$

15.9





$

15.0





$

7.6





$

22.6



Tax rate (3)









10.0

%











10.0

%

EPS (3)









$

0.09













$

0.15



Shares (3)









106.6













106.6



Cash (3)









$

125.0













$

145.0



(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) Low-end gross margin relates to high-end of revenue, and high-end gross margin relates to low-end of revenue.

(3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

 



 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)



Low



High

(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages)

Video



Cable Access



Total



Video



Cable Access



Total

Net revenue

$

278.0





$

192.0





$

470.0





$

288.0





$

207.0





$

495.0



Gross margin %

55.5

%



44% (2)



51.2

%



57.0

%



45% (2)



51.6

%

Operating expenses

$

141.0





$

73.2





$

214.2





$

143.0





$

74.7





$

217.7



Operating income (loss)

$

13.3





$

13.2





$

26.5





$

21.1





$

16.4





$

37.5



Adjusted EBITDA

$

21.7





$

18.7





$

40.4





$

29.5





$

21.9





$

51.4



Tax rate (3)









10.0

%











10.0

%

EPS (3)









$

0.19













$

0.29



Shares (3)









104.9













104.9



Cash (3)









$

125.0













$

145.0



(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) Low-end gross margin relates to high-end of revenue, and high-end gross margin relates to low-end of revenue.

(3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific (5:00 p.m. Eastern) on Monday, August 2, 2021. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. An audio version of the webcast will be available by calling +1.574.990.1032 or +1.800.240.9147 (conference ID 6698805). A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same web site or by calling +1.404.537.3406 or +1.855.859.2056 (conference ID 6698805).

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The Company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, EPS and cash. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the market and technology trends underlying our Video and Cable Access businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our operations or the operations of our supply chain or our customers; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our CableOS and VOS product solutions; dependence on various video and broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: segment revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss) (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), Adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies. 

Amortization of intangibles - A portion of the purchase price of our acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, and is subject to amortization. However, Harmonic does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition. Therefore, we believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods. 

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs.  These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results. 

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment - In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, we recorded a debt extinguishment loss of $0.8 million resulting from the exchange of $37.7 million in aggregate principal amount of our convertible notes due in 2020 for $37.7 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible notes due in 2022. We have excluded this loss from our non-GAAP financial measures because we do not believe the loss is reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense and other expenses related to convertible notes and other debt - We record the accretion of the debt discount related to the equity component and amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results. 

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and amortization of intangible assets, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)





July 2, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







   Cash and cash equivalents

$

115,177





$

98,645



   Accounts receivable, net

100,599





66,227



   Inventories

43,031





35,031



   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

42,314





38,132



Total current assets

301,121





238,035



Property and equipment, net

44,374





43,141



Operating lease right-of-use assets

30,175





27,556



Other non-current assets

33,322





39,117



Goodwill

242,248





243,674



Total assets

$

651,240





$

591,523











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Other debts, current

5,678





11,771



Accounts payable

37,625





23,543



Deferred revenue

68,392





54,294



Operating lease liabilities, current

6,847





7,354



Other current liabilities

67,829





50,333



Total current liabilities

186,371





147,295



Convertible debt, non-current

132,575





129,507



Other debts, non-current

13,954





10,086



Operating lease liabilities, non-current

29,015





26,071



Other non-current liabilities

22,001





20,262



Total liabilities

$

383,916





$

333,221











Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding







Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 101,794 and 98,204 shares issued and outstanding at July 2, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

102





98



Additional paid-in capital

2,373,851





2,353,559



Accumulated deficit

(2,109,344)





(2,101,211)



Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,715





5,856



Total stockholders' equity

267,324





258,302



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

651,240





$

591,523



 

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months ended



Six Months Ended



July 2, 2021



June 26, 2020



July 2, 2021



June 26, 2020

Revenue:















Appliance and integration

$

78,598





$

42,224





$

158,574





$

89,976



SaaS and service

34,850





31,770





66,450





62,435



Total net revenue

113,448





73,994





225,024





152,411



Cost of revenue:















Appliance and integration

40,365





22,784





82,984





49,071



SaaS and service

12,578





13,437





26,390





28,829



Total cost of revenue

52,943





36,221





109,374





77,900



Total gross profit

60,505





37,773





115,650





74,511



Operating expenses:















Research and development

24,783





19,498





48,311





41,621



Selling, general and administrative

33,586





27,005





68,497





58,223



Amortization of intangibles





742





507





1,512



Restructuring and related charges





82





43





758



Total operating expenses

58,369





47,327





117,358





102,114



Income (loss) from operations

2,136





(9,554)





(1,708)





(27,603)



Interest expense, net

(2,630)





(3,062)





(5,233)





(5,965)



Loss on convertible debt extinguishment





(834)









(834)



Other income (expense), net

(147)





(373)





872





(646)



Loss before income taxes

(641)





(13,823)





(6,069)





(35,048)



Provision for income taxes

1,368





1,578





2,064





2,307



Net loss

$

(2,009)





$

(15,401)





$

(8,133)





$

(37,355)



















Net loss per share:















Basic and diluted

$

(0.02)





$

(0.16)





$

(0.08)





$

(0.39)



Shares used in per share calculations:















Basic and diluted

101,218





96,727





100,539





96,255



 

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)





Six Months Ended



July 2, 2021



June 26, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$

(8,133)





$

(37,355)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation

6,164





5,535



Amortization of intangibles

507





2,462



Stock-based compensation

12,429





9,807



Amortization of convertible debt discount

3,093





3,785



Amortization of warrant

863





868



Foreign currency remeasurement

(1,897)





(89)



Loss on convertible debt extinguishment





834



Deferred income taxes

981





1,116



Provision for expected credit losses and returns

2,230





662



Provision for excess and obsolete inventories

1,004





723



Other adjustments

111





207



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(36,709)





13,024



Inventories

(8,825)





(4,032)



Other assets

882





19,182



Accounts payable

14,544





(14,963)



Deferred revenues

15,553





11,241



Other liabilities

15,642





(12,117)



Net cash provided by operating activities

18,439





890



Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(7,685)





(20,753)



Net cash used in investing activities

(7,685)





(20,753)



Cash flows from financing activities:







Payment of convertible debt





(25)



Payment of convertible debt issuance costs





(35)



Proceeds from other debts

3,772





9,398



Repayment of other debts

(5,401)





(6,342)



Proceeds from common stock issued to employees

9,068





3,000



Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock units

(1,194)





(1,049)



Net cash provided by financing activities

6,245





4,947



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(467)





(398)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

16,532





(15,314)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

98,645





93,058



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

115,177





$

77,744



 

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)





Three Months Ended



July 2, 2021



April 2, 2021



June 26, 2020

Geography

















Americas

$

71,525



63

%



$

75,062



67

%



$

42,307



58

%

EMEA

28,441



25

%



27,607



25

%



24,714



33

%

APAC

13,482



12

%



8,907



8

%



6,973



9

%

Total

$

113,448



100

%



$

111,576



100

%



$

73,994



100

%



















Market

















Service Provider

$

68,929



61

%



$

53,660



48

%



$

42,169



57

%

Broadcast and Media

44,519



39

%



57,916



52

%



31,825



43

%

Total

$

113,448



100

%



$

111,576



100

%



$

73,994



100

%

 



Six Months Ended



July 2, 2021



June 26, 2020

Geography











Americas

$

146,587



65

%



$

79,957



53

%

EMEA

56,048



25

%



52,530



34

%

APAC

22,389



10

%



19,924



13

%

Total

$

225,024



100

%



$

152,411



100

%













Market











Service Provider

$

122,589



54

%



$

85,928



56

%

Broadcast and Media

102,435



46

%



66,483



44

%

Total

$

225,024



100

%



$

152,411



100

%

 

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Segment Information

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)





Three Months Ended July 2, 2021



Video



Cable Access



Total Segment

Measures

(non-GAAP)



Adjustments (1)



Consolidated

GAAP Measures

Net revenue

$

63,355





$

50,093





$

113,448





$





$

113,448



Gross profit

37,571





23,538





61,109





(604)





60,505



Gross margin %

59.3

%



47.0

%



53.9

%







53.3

%

Operating income (loss)

1,559





4,992





6,551





(4,415)





2,136



Operating margin %

2.5

%



10.0

%



5.8

%







1.9

%























Three Months Ended April 2, 2021



Video



Cable Access



Total Segment

Measures

(non-GAAP)



Adjustments (1)



Consolidated

GAAP Measures

Net revenue

$

70,331





$

41,245





$

111,576





$





$

111,576



Gross profit

38,774





17,408





56,182





(1,037)





55,145



Gross margin %

55.1

%



42.2

%



50.4

%







49.4

%

Operating income (loss)

3,772





1,296





5,068





(8,912)





(3,844)



Operating margin %

5.4

%



3.1

%



4.5

%







(3.4)

%























Three Months Ended June 26, 2020



Video



Cable Access



Total Segment

Measures

(non-GAAP)



Adjustments (1)



Consolidated

GAAP Measures

Net revenue

$

47,453





$

26,541





$

73,994





$





$

73,994



Gross profit

26,024





12,128





38,152





(379)





37,773



Gross margin %

54.8

%



45.7

%



51.6

%







51.0

%

Operating loss

(4,237)





(878)





(5,115)





(4,439)





(9,554)



Operating margin %

(8.9)

%



(3.3)

%



(6.9)

%







(12.9)

%



Six Months Ended July 2, 2021



Video



Cable Access



Total Segment

Measures

(non-GAAP)



Adjustments (1)



Consolidated

GAAP Measures

Net revenue

$

133,686





$

91,338





$

225,024





$





$

225,024



Gross profit

76,345





40,946





117,291





(1,641)





115,650



Gross margin %

57.1

%



44.8

%



52.1

%







51.4

%

Operating income (loss)

5,331





6,288





11,619





(13,327)





(1,708)



Operating margin %

4.0

%



6.9

%



5.2

%







(0.8)

%























Six Months Ended June 26, 2020



Video



Cable Access



Total Segment

Measures

(non-GAAP)



Adjustments (1)



Consolidated

GAAP Measures

Net revenue

$

101,825





$

50,586





$

152,411





$





$

152,411



Gross profit

53,931





22,542





76,473





(1,962)





74,511



Gross margin %

53.0

%



44.6

%



50.2

%







48.9

%

Operating income (loss)

(10,504)





(4,143)





(14,647)





(12,956)





(27,603)



Operating margin %

(10.3)

%



(8.2)

%



(9.6)

%







(18.1)

%

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

 

Harmonic Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)





Three Months Ended July 2, 2021



Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

expense, net

Net Income (

Loss)

GAAP

$

113,448



$

60,505



$

58,369



$

2,136



$

(2,777)



$

(2,009)



Stock-based compensation



222



(3,811)



4,033





4,033



Amortization of intangibles













Restructuring and related charges



382





382





382



Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes









1,560



1,560



Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments











836



Total adjustments



604



(3,811)



4,415



1,560



6,811



Non-GAAP

$

113,448



$

61,109



$

54,558



$

6,551



$

(1,217)



$

4,802



As a % of revenue (GAAP)



53.3

%

51.5

%

1.9

%

(2.4)

%

(1.8)

%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



53.9

%

48.1

%

5.8

%

(1.1)

%

4.2

%

Diluted net income (loss) per share:













GAAP











$

(0.02)



Non-GAAP











$

0.05



Shares used in per share calculation:













GAAP











101,218



Non-GAAP











103,825





Three Months Ended April 2, 2021



Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

(Loss) from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

expense, net

Net Income

(Loss)

GAAP

$

111,576



$

55,145



$

58,989



$

(3,844)



$

(1,584)



$

(6,124)



Stock-based compensation



1,073



(7,325)



8,398





8,398



Amortization of intangibles





(507)



507





507



Restructuring and related charges



(36)



(43)



7





7



Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes









1,532



1,532



Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments











194



Total adjustments



1,037



(7,875)



8,912



1,532



10,638



Non-GAAP

$

111,576



$

56,182



$

51,114



$

5,068



$

(52)



$

4,514



As a % of revenue (GAAP)



49.4

%

52.9

%

(3.4)

%

(1.4)

%

(5.5)

%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



50.4

%

45.8

%

4.5

%

%

4.0

%

Diluted net income (loss) per share:













GAAP











$

(0.06)



Non-GAAP











$

0.04



Shares used in per share calculation:













GAAP











99,868



Non-GAAP











103,190





Three Months Ended June 26, 2020



Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Loss from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

expense, net

Net Loss

GAAP

$

73,994



$

37,773



$

47,327



$

(9,554)



$

(4,269)



$

(15,401)



Stock-based compensation



312



(3,236)



3,548





3,548



Amortization of intangibles



65



(742)



807





807



Restructuring and related charges



2



(82)



84





84



Loss on convertible debt extinguishment









834



834



Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes









1,950



1,950



Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments











2,238



Total adjustments



379



(4,060)



4,439



2,784



9,461



Non-GAAP

$

73,994



$

38,152



$

43,267



$

(5,115)



$

(1,485)



$

(5,940)



As a % of revenue (GAAP)



51.0

%

64.0

%

(12.9)

%

(5.8)

%

(20.8)

%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



51.6

%

58.5

%

(6.9)

%

(2.0)

%

(8.0)

%

Diluted net loss per share:













GAAP











$

(0.16)



Non-GAAP











$

(0.06)



Shares used in per share calculation:













GAAP and Non-GAAP











96,727





Six Months Ended July 2, 2021



Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

(Loss) from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

expense, net

Net Income

(Loss)

GAAP

$

225,024



$

115,650



$

117,358



$

(1,708)



$

(4,361)



$

(8,133)



Stock-based compensation



1,295



(11,136)



12,431





12,431



Amortization of intangibles





(507)



507





507



Restructuring and related charges



346



(43)



389





389



Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes









3,092



3,092



Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments











1,030



Total adjustments



1,641



(11,686)



13,327



3,092



17,449



Non-GAAP

$

225,024



$

117,291



$

105,672



$

11,619



$

(1,269)



$

9,316



As a % of revenue (GAAP)



51.4

%

52.2

%

(0.8)

%

(1.9)

%

(3.6)

%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.1

%

47.0

%

5.2

%

(0.6)

%

4.1

%

Diluted net income (loss) per share:













GAAP











$

(0.08)



Non-GAAP











$

0.09



Shares used in per share calculation:













GAAP











100,539



Non-GAAP











103,494





Six Months Ended June 26, 2020



Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Loss from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

expense, net

Net Loss

GAAP

$

152,411



$

74,511



$

102,114



$

(27,603)



$

(7,445)



$

(37,355)



Stock-based compensation



1,083



(8,724)



9,807





9,807



Amortization of intangibles



950



(1,512)



2,462





2,462



Restructuring and related charges



(71)



(758)



687





687



Loss on convertible debt extinguishment









834



834



Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes









3,785



3,785



Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments











4,054



Total adjustments



1,962



(10,994)



12,956



4,619



21,629



Non-GAAP

$

152,411



$

76,473



$

91,120



$

(14,647)



$

(2,826)



$

(15,726)



As a % of revenue (GAAP)



48.9

%

67.0

%

(18.1)

%

(4.9)

%

(24.5)

%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



50.2

%

59.8

%

(9.6)

%

(1.9)

%

(10.3)

%

Diluted net loss per share:













GAAP











$

(0.39)



Non-GAAP











$

(0.16)



Shares used in per share calculation:













GAAP and Non-GAAP











96,255



 

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended



July 2, 2021



April 2, 2021



June 26, 2020

Net income (loss) - GAAP

$

(2,009)





$

(6,124)





$

(15,401)



Provision for income taxes

1,368





696





1,578



Interest expense, net

2,630





2,603





3,062



Depreciation

3,107





3,057





2,692



Amortization of intangibles





507





807



EBITDA

5,096





739





(7,262)















Adjustments











Stock-based compensation

4,033





8,398





3,548



Loss on convertible debt extinguishment









834



Restructuring and related charges

382





7





84



Adjusted EBITDA

$

9,511





$

9,144





$

(2,796)



 



Six Months Ended



July 2, 2021



June 26, 2020

Net income (loss) - GAAP

$

(8,133)





$

(37,355)



Provision for income taxes

2,064





2,307



Interest expense, net

5,233





5,965



Depreciation

6,164





5,535



Amortization of intangibles

507





2,462



EBITDA

5,835





(21,086)











Adjustments







Stock-based compensation

12,431





9,807



Loss on convertible debt extinguishment





834



Restructuring and related charges

389





687



Adjusted EBITDA

$

18,655





$

(9,758)



 

Harmonic Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance

(In millions, except percentages and per share data)





Q3 2021 Financial Guidance (1)



Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Income (Loss)

from Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income (Loss)

GAAP

$112.0

to

$122.0

$55.3

to

$61.1

$59.1

to

$60.6

$(3.8)

to

$0.5

$(3.0)

$(7.6)

to

$(3.3)

Stock-based compensation expense

0.6

(5.6)

6.2

6.2

Amortization of intangibles

Restructuring and related charges

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes

1.6

1.6

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments



$0.7

to

$0.3

Total adjustments

0.6

(5.6)

6.2

1.6

$8.5

to

$8.1

Non-GAAP

$112.0

to

$122.0

$55.9

to

$61.7

$53.5

to

$55.0

$2.4

to

$6.7

$(1.4)

$0.9

to

$4.8

As a % of revenue (GAAP)







49.4%

to

50.1%

52.8%

to

49.7%

(3.4)%

to

0.4%

(2.7)%

to

(2.5)%

(6.8)%

to

(2.7)%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







49.9%

to

50.6%

47.8%

to

45.1%

2.1%

to

5.5%

(1.3)%

to

(1.1)%

0.8%

to

3.9%

Diluted net income (loss) per share:





































GAAP































$(0.07)

to

$(0.03)

Non-GAAP































$0.01

to

$0.05

Shares used in per share calculation:





































GAAP































102.0

Non-GAAP































105.8

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

 



Q4 2021 Financial Guidance (1)



Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Income (Loss)

from Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income (Loss)

GAAP

$133.0

to

$148.0

$66.8

to

$75.5

$59.7

to

$61.7

$7.1

to

$13.8

$(3.0)

$3.3

to

$10.0

Stock-based compensation expense

0.3

(4.3)

4.6

4.6

Amortization of intangibles

Restructuring and related charges

0.4

(0.4)

0.8

0.8

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes

1.6

1.6

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

$(0.3)

to

$(1.0)

Total adjustments

0.7

(4.7)

5.4

1.6

$6.7

to

$6.0

Non-GAAP

$133.0

to

$148.0

$67.5

to

$76.2

$55.0

to

$57.0

$12.5

to

$19.2

$(1.4)

$10.0

to

$16.0

As a % of revenue (GAAP)







50.2%

to

51.0%

44.9%

to

41.7%

5.3%

to

9.3%

(2.3)%

to

(2.0)%

2.5%

to

6.8%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







50.8%

to

51.5%

41.4%

to

38.5%

9.4%

to

13.0%

(1.1)%

to

(0.9)%

7.5%

to

10.8%

Diluted net income (loss) per share:





































GAAP































$0.03

to

$0.09

Non-GAAP































$0.09

to

$0.15

Shares used in per share calculation:





































GAAP































106.6

Non-GAAP































106.6

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

 



2021 Financial Guidance (1)



Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Income (Loss)

from Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income (Loss)

GAAP

$470.0

to

$495.0

$237.8

to

$252.3

$236.2

to

$239.7

$1.6

to

$12.6

$(10.3)

$(12.4)

to

$(1.4)

Stock-based compensation expense

2.2

(21.1)

23.3

23.3

Amortization of intangibles

(0.5)

0.5

0.5

Restructuring and related charges

0.7

(0.4)

1.1

1.1

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes

6.3

6.3

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

$1.4

to

$0.3

Total adjustments

2.9

(22.0)

24.9

6.3

$32.6

to

$31.5

Non-GAAP

$470.0

to

$495.0

$240.7

to

$255.2

$214.2

to

$217.7

$26.5

to

$37.5

$(4.0)

$20.2

to

$30.1

As a % of revenue (GAAP)







50.6%

to

51.0%

50.3%

to

48.4%

0.3%

to

2.5%

(2.2)%

to

(2.1)%

(2.6)%

to

(0.3)%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







51.2%

to

51.6%

45.6%

to

44.0%

5.6%

to

7.6%

(0.9)%

to

(0.8)%

4.3%

to

6.1%

Diluted net income (loss) per share:





































GAAP































$(0.12)

to

$(0.01)

Non-GAAP































$0.19

to

$0.29

Shares used in per share calculation:





































GAAP































101.4

Non-GAAP































104.9

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

 

Harmonic Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)(1)

(In millions)





Q3 2021 Financial

Guidance



Q4 2021 Financial

Guidance



2021 Financial

Guidance

Net income (loss) - GAAP

$(7.6)

to

$(3.3)



$3.3

to

$10



$(12.4)

to

$(1.4)

Provision for income taxes





0.8







0.8







3.7

Interest expense, net





2.6







2.6







10.4

Depreciation





3.8







3.8







13.8

Amortization of intangibles

















0.5

EBITDA

$(0.4)

to

$3.9



$10.5

to

$17.2



$16.0

to

$27.0

























Adjustments























Stock-based compensation





6.2







4.6







23.3

Restructuring and related charges











0.8







1.1

Adjusted EBITDA

$5.8

to

$10.1



$15.9

to

$22.6



$40.4

to

$51.4

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

 

