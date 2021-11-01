Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.)

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2021.

"Harmonic delivered another strong quarter, with total revenue up 33% year over year and solid operating profit, driven by continued execution of our strategic growth initiatives," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Strong market momentum in both segments, solid backlog and deferred revenue and an increasingly robust cash position provide a strong foundation for continued growth through the balance of this year and into 2022."  

Q3 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

  • Revenue: $126.3 million, up 33% year over year
    • Cable Access segment revenue: $57.6 million, up 43% year over year
    • Video segment revenue: $68.7 million, up 26% year over year
  • Gross margin: GAAP 52.4% and non-GAAP 52.8%, compared to GAAP 51.6% and non-GAAP 52.2% in the year ago period
    • Cable Access segment gross margin: 42.0% compared to 48.9% in the year ago period
    • Video segment gross margin: 61.9% compared to 54.6% in the year ago period
  • Operating income (loss): GAAP income $5.4 million and non-GAAP income $11.8 million, compared to GAAP loss $1.6 and non-GAAP income $4.2 million in the year ago period
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $14.8 million income compared to $7.2 million income in the year ago period
  • Net income (loss): GAAP net income $1.5 million and non-GAAP net income of $9.5 million, compared to GAAP net loss $5.4 million and non-GAAP net income $2.6 million in the year ago period
  • EPS: GAAP net income per share of $0.01 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.09, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.06 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.03 in the year ago period
  • Cash: $128.4 million, up $57.6 million year over year

Business

  • CableOS® solution commercially deployed with 68 customers, up 79% year over year
  • CableOS deployments scaled to 3.9 million served cable modems, up 77% year over year
  • VOS® streaming SaaS customer base up 36% year over year; SaaS revenue increased 69% year over year

Select Financial Information





GAAP



Non-GAAP

Key Financial Results



Q3 2021



Q2 2021



Q3 2020



Q3 2021



Q2 2021



Q3 2020





(in millions, except per share data)

Net revenue



$

126.3





$

113.4





$

94.9





$

126.3





$

113.4





$

94.9



Net income (loss)



$

1.5





$

(2.0)





$

(5.4)





$

9.5





$

4.8





$

2.6



Diluted EPS



$

0.01





$

(0.02)





$

(0.06)





$

0.09





$

0.05





$

0.03





















Other Financial Information

Q3 2021



Q2 2021



Q3 2020



(in millions)

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter

$

14.8





$

9.5





$

7.2



Bookings for the quarter

$

114.3





$

186.9





$

100.7



Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end

$

333.3





$

347.2





$

216.2



Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end

$

128.4





$

115.2





$

70.8



Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Financial Guidance 



 Q4 2021 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)



Low



High

(Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages)

Video



Cable

Access



Adjustments (2)



Total

GAAP



Video



Cable

Access



Adjustments (2)



Total

GAAP

Net revenue

$

82.0





$

65.0





$





$

147.0





$

87.0





$

70.0





$





$

157.0



Gross margin %

54.5

%



40.0

%



(0.5)

%



47.3

%



55.5

%



41.0

%



(0.4)

%



48.6

%

Operating income (loss)

$

7.2





$

6.0





$

(5.9)





$

7.3





$

10.3





$

7.7





$

(5.9)





$

12.1



Tax expense (3)













$

(1.1)

















$

(1.1)



EPS (3)













$

0.03

















$

0.07



Shares (3)













106.9

















106.9



Cash (3)













$

125.0

















$

135.0





(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

(3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

 



 2021 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)



Low



High

(Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages)

Video



Cable

Access



Adjustments (2)



Total

GAAP



Video



Cable

Access



Adjustments (2)



Total

GAAP

Net revenue

$

285.0





$

214.0





$





$

499.0





$

290.0





$

219.0





$





$

509.0



Gross margin %

57.3

%



42.6

%



(0.6)

%



50.4

%



57.7

%



42.9

%



(0.5)

%



50.8

%

Operating income (loss)

$

20.4





$

16.2





$

(25.7)





$

10.9





$

23.5





$

17.9





$

(25.7)





$

15.7



Tax expense (3)













$

(4.2)

















$

(4.2)



EPS (3)













$

(0.04)

















$

0.01



Shares (3)













101.5

















105.1



Cash (3)













$

125.0

















$

135.0





(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding

(2) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

(3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

 



Q4 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)



Low



High

(Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages)

Video



Cable

Access



Total



Video



Cable

Access



Total

Net revenue

$

82.0





$

65.0





$

147.0





$

87.0





$

70.0





$

157.0



Gross margin %

54.5

%



40.0

%



47.8

%



55.5

%



41.0

%



49.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

9.6





$

7.4





$

17.0





$

12.7





$

9.1





$

21.8



Tax rate (2)









10.0

%











10.0

%

EPS (2)









$

0.10













$

0.14



Shares (2)









106.9













106.9



Cash (2)









$

125.0













$

135.0





(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

 



 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)



Low



High

(Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages)

Video



Cable Access



Total



Video



Cable Access



Total

Net revenue

$

285.0





$

214.0





$

499.0





$

290.0





$

219.0





$

509.0



Gross margin %

57.3

%



42.6

%



51.0

%



57.7

%



42.9

%



51.3

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

28.9





$

21.6





$

50.5





$

32.0





$

23.3





$

55.3



Tax rate (2)









10.0

%











10.0

%

EPS (2)









$

0.28













$

0.32



Shares (2)









105.1













105.1



Cash (2)









$

125.0













$

135.0





(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

 

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The Company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, EPS and cash. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the market and technology trends underlying our Video and Cable Access businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our operations or the operations of our supply chain or our customers; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our CableOS and VOS product solutions; dependence on various video and broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: segment revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss) (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), Adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies. 

Amortization of intangibles - A portion of the purchase price of our acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, and is subject to amortization. However, Harmonic does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition. Therefore, we believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods. 

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs.  These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results. 

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment - In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, we recorded a debt extinguishment loss of $0.8 million resulting from the exchange of $37.7 million in aggregate principal amount of our convertible notes due in 2020 for $37.7 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible notes due in 2022. We have excluded this loss from our non-GAAP financial measures because we do not believe the loss is reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense and other expenses related to convertible notes and other debt - We record the accretion of the debt discount related to the equity component and amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results. 

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and amortization of intangible assets, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.

 

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)





October 1, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







   Cash and cash equivalents

$

128,434





$

98,645



   Accounts receivable, net

75,442





66,227



   Inventories

51,856





35,031



   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

35,443





38,132



Total current assets

291,175





238,035



Property and equipment, net

43,848





43,141



Operating lease right-of-use assets

29,216





27,556



Other non-current assets

38,325





39,117



Goodwill

241,302





243,674



Total assets

$

643,866





$

591,523











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Convertible debt, current

$

36,592





$



Other debts, current

5,028





11,771



Accounts payable

32,352





23,543



Deferred revenue

58,106





54,294



Operating lease liabilities, current

6,698





7,354



Other current liabilities

64,963





50,333



Total current liabilities

203,739





147,295



Convertible debt, non-current

97,563





129,507



Other debts, non-current

13,538





10,086



Operating lease liabilities, non-current

28,049





26,071



Other non-current liabilities

26,181





20,262



Total liabilities

$

369,070





$

333,221











Convertible debt

1,115







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or

outstanding







Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 102,549 and 98,204

shares issued and outstanding at October 1, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

103





98



Additional paid-in capital

2,381,177





2,353,559



Accumulated deficit

(2,107,814)





(2,101,211)



Accumulated other comprehensive income

215





5,856



Total stockholders' equity

273,681





258,302



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

643,866





$

591,523



 

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



October 1, 2021



September 25, 2020



October 1, 2021



September 25, 2020

Revenue:















Appliance and integration

$

91,853





$

63,251





$

250,427





$

153,227



SaaS and service

34,468





31,641





100,918





94,076



Total net revenue

126,321





94,892





351,345





247,303



Cost of revenue:















Appliance and integration

47,326





32,082





130,310





81,153



SaaS and service

12,841





13,886





39,231





42,715



Total cost of revenue

60,167





45,968





169,541





123,868



Total gross profit

66,154





48,924





181,804





123,435



Operating expenses:















Research and development

26,552





20,206





74,863





61,827



Selling, general and administrative

34,231





28,773





102,728





86,996



Amortization of intangibles





752





507





2,264



Restructuring and related charges





814





43





1,572



Total operating expenses

60,783





50,545





178,141





152,659



Income (loss) from operations

5,371





(1,621)





3,663





(29,224)



Interest expense, net

(2,686)





(2,807)





(7,919)





(8,772)



Loss on convertible debt extinguishment













(834)



Other income (expense), net

(213)





(167)





659





(813)



Income (loss) before income taxes

2,472





(4,595)





(3,597)





(39,643)



Provision for income taxes

942





786





3,006





3,093



Net income (loss)

$

1,530





$

(5,381)





$

(6,603)





$

(42,736)



















Net income (loss) per share:















Basic

$

0.01





$

(0.06)





$

(0.07)





$

(0.44)



Diluted

$

0.01





$

(0.06)





$

(0.07)





$

(0.44)



Shares used in per share calculations:















Basic

102,099





97,563





101,057





96,623



Diluted

106,421





97,563





101,057





96,623



 

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)





Nine Months Ended



October 1, 2021



September 25, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$

(6,603)





$

(42,736)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation

9,395





8,683



Amortization of intangibles

507





3,214



Stock-based compensation

18,863





13,737



Amortization of convertible debt discount

4,685





5,451



Amortization of warrant

1,302





1,307



Foreign currency remeasurement

(3,435)





2,537



Loss on convertible debt extinguishment





834



Deferred income taxes

1,268





1,527



Provision for expected credit losses and returns

3,049





1,966



Provision for excess and obsolete inventories

1,849





1,390



Other adjustments

215





177



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(12,470)





5,436



Inventories

(18,783)





(9,301)



Other assets

2,614





23,685



Accounts payable

10,144





(11,047)



Deferred revenues

9,978





6,066



Other liabilities

11,078





(15,345)



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

33,656





(2,419)



Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(10,570)





(26,176)



Net cash used in investing activities

(10,570)





(26,176)



Cash flows from financing activities:







Payment of convertible debt





(25)



Payment of convertible debt issuance costs





(672)



Proceeds from other debts

3,861





9,398



Repayment of other debts

(6,070)





(6,342)



Proceeds from common stock issued to employees

11,401





5,227



Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock units

(1,619)





(1,384)



Net cash provided by financing activities

7,573





6,202



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(870)





152



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

29,789





(22,241)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

98,645





93,058



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

128,434





$

70,817



 

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)





Three Months Ended



October 1, 2021



July 2, 2021



September 25, 2020

Geography

















Americas

$

86,215



68

%



$

71,525



63

%



$

54,521



58

%

EMEA

30,283



24

%



28,441



25

%



29,771



31

%

APAC

9,823



8

%



13,482



12

%



10,600



11

%

Total

$

126,321



100

%



$

113,448



100

%



$

94,892



100

%



















Market

















Service Provider

$

70,157



56

%



$

68,929



61

%



$

59,083



62

%

Broadcast and Media

56,164



44

%



44,519



39

%



35,809



38

%

Total

$

126,321



100

%



$

113,448



100

%



$

94,892



100

%

 



Nine Months Ended



October 1, 2021



September 25, 2020

Geography











Americas

$

232,802



66

%



$

134,478



55

%

EMEA

86,331



25

%



82,301



33

%

APAC

32,212



9

%



30,524



12

%

Total

$

351,345



100

%



$

247,303



100

%













Market











Service Provider

$

192,746



55

%



$

145,011



59

%

Broadcast and Media

158,599



45

%



102,292



41

%

Total

$

351,345



100

%



$

247,303



100

%

 

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Segment Information

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)





Three Months Ended October 1, 2021



Video



Cable Access



Total Segment

Measures

(non-GAAP)



Adjustments (1)



Consolidated

GAAP Measures

Net revenue

$

68,729





$

57,592





$

126,321





$





$

126,321



Gross profit

42,534





24,165





66,699





(545)





66,154



Gross margin %

61.9

%



42.0

%



52.8

%







52.4

%

Operating income (loss)

7,904





3,903





11,807





(6,436)





5,371



Operating margin %

11.5

%



6.8

%



9.3

%







4.3

%























Three Months Ended July 2, 2021



Video



Cable Access



Total Segment

Measures

(non-GAAP)



Adjustments (1)



Consolidated

GAAP Measures

Net revenue

$

63,355





$

50,093





$

113,448





$





$

113,448



Gross profit

37,571





23,538





61,109





(604)





60,505



Gross margin %

59.3

%



47.0

%



53.9

%







53.3

%

Operating income (loss)

1,559





4,992





6,551





(4,415)





2,136



Operating margin %

2.5

%



10.0

%



5.8

%







1.9

%























Three Months Ended September 25, 2020



Video



Cable Access



Total Segment

Measures

(non-GAAP)



Adjustments (1)



Consolidated

GAAP Measures

Net revenue

$

54,641





$

40,251





$

94,892





$





$

94,892



Gross profit

29,825





19,682





49,507





(583)





48,924



Gross margin %

54.6

%



48.9

%



52.2

%







51.6

%

Operating loss

(1,699)





5,876





4,177





(5,798)





(1,621)



Operating margin %

(3.1)

%



14.6

%



4.4

%







(1.7)

%





Nine Months Ended October 1, 2021



Video



Cable Access



Total Segment

Measures

(non-GAAP)



Adjustments (1)



Consolidated

GAAP Measures

Net revenue

$

202,415





$

148,930





$

351,345





$





$

351,345



Gross profit

118,879





65,111





183,990





(2,186)





181,804



Gross margin %

58.7

%



43.7

%



52.4

%







51.7

%

Operating income (loss)

13,235





10,191





23,426





(19,763)





3,663



Operating margin %

6.5

%



6.8

%



6.7

%







1.0

%























Nine Months Ended September 25, 2020



Video



Cable Access



Total Segment

Measures

(non-GAAP)



Adjustments (1)



Consolidated

GAAP Measures

Net revenue

$

156,466





$

90,837





$

247,303





$





$

247,303



Gross profit

83,756





42,224





125,980





(2,545)





123,435



Gross margin %

53.5

%



46.5

%



50.9

%







49.9

%

Operating income (loss)

(12,203)





1,733





(10,470)





(18,754)





(29,224)



Operating margin %

(7.8)

%



1.9

%



(4.2)

%







(11.8)

%



(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

 

Harmonic Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)





Three Months Ended October 1, 2021



Revenue



Gross Profit



Total

Operating

Expense



Income from

Operations



Total Non-

operating

expense, net



Net Income

GAAP

$

126,321





$

66,154





$

60,783





$

5,371





$

(2,899)





$

1,530



Stock-based compensation





545





(5,891)





6,436









6,436



Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible

notes

















1,592





1,592



Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments





















(108)



Total adjustments





545





(5,891)





6,436





1,592





7,920



Non-GAAP

$

126,321





$

66,699





$

54,892





$

11,807





$

(1,307)





$

9,450



As a % of revenue (GAAP)





52.4

%



48.1

%



4.3

%



(2.3)

%



1.2

%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)





52.8

%



43.5

%



9.3

%



(1.0)

%



7.5

%

Diluted net income per share:























GAAP





















$

0.01



Non-GAAP





















$

0.09



Shares used in per share calculation:























GAAP and Non-GAAP





















106,421





Three Months Ended July 2, 2021



Revenue



Gross Profit



Total

Operating Expense



Income from Operations



Total Non-operating expense, net



Net Income

(Loss)

GAAP

$

113,448





$

60,505





$

58,369





$

2,136





$

(2,777)





$

(2,009)



Stock-based compensation





222





(3,811)





4,033









4,033



Restructuring and related charges





382









382









382



Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes

















1,560





1,560



Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments





















836



Total adjustments





604





(3,811)





4,415





1,560





6,811



Non-GAAP

$

113,448





$

61,109





$

54,558





$

6,551





$

(1,217)





$

4,802



As a % of revenue (GAAP)





53.3

%



51.5

%



1.9

%



(2.4)

%



(1.8)

%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)





53.9

%



48.1

%



5.8

%



(1.1)

%



4.2

%

Diluted net income (loss) per share:























GAAP





















$

(0.02)



Non-GAAP





















$

0.05



Shares used in per share calculation:























GAAP





















101,218



Non-GAAP





















103,825





Three Months Ended September 25, 2020



Revenue



Gross Profit



Total

Operating Expense



Income (Loss) from Operations



Total Non-operating expense, net



Net Income

(Loss)

GAAP

$

94,892





$

48,924





$

50,545





$

(1,621)





$

(2,974)





$

(5,381)



Stock-based compensation





281





(3,649)





3,930









3,930



Amortization of intangibles









(752)





752









752



Restructuring and related charges





302





(814)





1,116









1,116



Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes

















1,666





1,666



Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments





















499



Total adjustments





583





(5,215)





5,798





1,666





7,963



Non-GAAP

$

94,892





$

49,507





$

45,330





$

4,177





$

(1,308)





$

2,582



As a % of revenue (GAAP)





51.6

%



53.3

%



(1.7)

%



(3.1)

%



(5.7)

%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)





52.2

%



47.8

%



4.4

%



(1.4)

%



2.7

%

Diluted net income (loss) per share:























GAAP





















$

(0.06)



Non-GAAP





















$

0.03



Shares used in per share calculation:























GAAP





















97,563



Non-GAAP





















98,361





Nine Months Ended October 1, 2021



Revenue



Gross Profit



Total

Operating Expense



Income from Operations



Total Non-operating expense, net



Net Income

(Loss)

GAAP

$

351,345





$

181,804





$

178,141





$

3,663





$

(7,260)





$

(6,603)



Stock-based compensation





1,840





(17,027)





18,867









18,867



Amortization of intangibles









(507)





507









507



Restructuring and related charges





346





(43)





389









389



Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes

















4,684





4,684



Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments





















922



Total adjustments





2,186





(17,577)





19,763





4,684





25,369



Non-GAAP

$

351,345





$

183,990





$

160,564





$

23,426





$

(2,576)





$

18,766



As a % of revenue (GAAP)





51.7

%



50.7

%



1.0

%



(2.1)

%



(1.9)

%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)





52.4

%



45.7

%



6.7

%



(0.7)

%



5.3

%

Diluted net income (loss) per share:























GAAP





















$

(0.07)



Non-GAAP





















$

0.18



Shares used in per share calculation:























GAAP





















101,057



Non-GAAP





















104,474





Nine Months Ended September 25, 2020



Revenue



Gross Profit



Total

Operating Expense



Loss from Operations



Total Non-operating expense, net



Net Loss

GAAP

$

247,303





$

123,435





$

152,659





$

(29,224)





$

(10,419)





$

(42,736)



Stock-based compensation





1,364





(12,373)





13,737









13,737



Amortization of intangibles





950





(2,264)





3,214









3,214



Restructuring and related charges





231





(1,572)





1,803









1,803



Loss on convertible debt extinguishment

















834





834



Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes

















5,451





5,451



Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments





















4,553



Total adjustments





2,545





(16,209)





18,754





6,285





29,592



Non-GAAP

$

247,303





$

125,980





$

136,450





$

(10,470)





$

(4,134)





$

(13,144)



As a % of revenue (GAAP)





49.9

%



61.7

%



(11.8)

%



(4.2)

%



(17.3)

%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)





50.9

%



55.2

%



(4.2)

%



(1.7)

%



(5.3)

%

Diluted net loss per share:























GAAP





















$

(0.44)



Non-GAAP





















$

(0.14)



Shares used in per share calculation:























GAAP and Non-GAAP





















96,623



 

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended



October 1, 2021



July 2, 2021



September 25, 2020

Net income (loss) - GAAP

$

1,530





$

(2,009)





$

(5,381)



Provision for income taxes

942





1,368





786



Interest expense, net

2,686





2,630





2,807



Depreciation

3,231





3,107





3,148



Amortization of intangibles









752



EBITDA

8,389





5,096





2,112















Adjustments











Stock-based compensation

6,436





4,033





3,930



Restructuring and related charges





382





1,116



Adjusted EBITDA

$

14,825





$

9,511





$

7,158









Nine Months Ended



October 1, 2021



September 25, 2020

Net loss - GAAP

$

(6,603)





$

(42,736)



Provision for income taxes

3,006





3,093



Interest expense, net

7,919





8,772



Depreciation

9,395





8,683



Amortization of intangibles

507





3,214



EBITDA

14,224





(18,974)











Adjustments







Stock-based compensation

18,867





13,737



Loss on convertible debt extinguishment





834



Restructuring and related charges

389





1,803



Adjusted EBITDA

$

33,480





$

(2,600)





Q4 2021 Financial Guidance (1)



Revenue



Gross Profit



Income from

Operations



Net Income

GAAP

$147.0

to

$157.0



$69.5

to

$76.3



$7.3

to

$12.1



$3.0

to

$7.8

Stock-based compensation expense



0.3



5.1



5.1

Restructuring and related charges



0.4



0.8



0.8

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes







1.6

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments







$(0.1)

to

$(0.5)

Total adjustments



0.7



5.9



$7.4

to

$7.0

Non-GAAP

$147.0

to

$157.0



$70.2

to

$77.0



$13.2

to

$18.0



$10.4

to

$14.8

As a % of revenue (GAAP)









47.3%

to

48.6%



5.0%

to

7.7%



2.0%

to

5.0%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)









47.8%

to

49.0%



9.0%

to

11.5%



7.1%

to

9.4%

Diluted net income per share:































GAAP

























$0.03

to

$0.07

Non-GAAP

























$0.10

to

$0.14

Shares used in per share calculation:































GAAP and Non-GAAP

























106.9



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.



2021 Financial Guidance (1)



Revenue



Gross Profit



Income from

Operations



Net Income (Loss)

GAAP

$498.0

to

$508.0



$251.2

to

$258.0



$10.9

to

$15.7



$(3.7)

to

$1.1

Stock-based compensation expense



2.2



24.0



24.0

Amortization of intangibles





0.5



0.5

Restructuring and related charges



0.7



1.2



1.2

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes







6.3

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments







$0.9

to

$0.5

Total adjustments



2.9



25.7



$32.9

to

$32.5

Non-GAAP

$498.0

to

$508.0



$254.1

to

$260.9



$36.6

to

$41.4



$29.2

to

$33.6

As a % of revenue (GAAP)









50.4%

to

50.8%



2.2%

to

3.1%



(0.7)%

to

0.2%

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)









51.0%

to

51.4%



7.3%

to

8.1%



5.9%

to

6.6%

Diluted net income (loss) per share:































GAAP

























$(0.04)

to

$0.01

Non-GAAP

























$0.28

to

$0.32

Shares used in per share calculation:































GAAP

























101.5

to

105.1

Non-GAAP

























105.1



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

 

Harmonic Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)(1)

(In millions)







Q4 2021 Financial

Guidance



2021 Financial

Guidance

Net income (loss) - GAAP



$3.0

to

$7.8



$(3.7)

to

$1.1

Provision for income taxes







1.1







4.2

Interest expense, net







2.6







10.5

Depreciation







4.4







13.8

Amortization of intangibles













0.5

EBITDA



$11.1

to

$15.9



$25.3

to

$30.1



















Adjustments

















Stock-based compensation







5.1







24.0

Restructuring and related charges







0.8







1.2

Adjusted EBITDA



$17.0

to

$21.8



$50.5

to

$55.3



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

 

