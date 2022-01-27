SOUTH BEND, Ind., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harmony Healthcare IT today announced the appointment of David Navarro as Senior Director of Data Science to contribute to the continued success of Harmony Healthcare IT as a data lifecycle solutions innovator for healthcare organizations. In his role, Navarro will refine interoperability offerings, further artificial intelligence and machine learning initiatives, and augment complex Cerner Millennium® migration and integration projects.
"With the 21st Century Cures Act adding enforceable rules to guide interoperability, integration and true data liquidity is realistically within reach for our industry," says Jim Hammer, SVP at Harmony Healthcare IT. "Adding David's industry experience and technical capabilities to our team will accelerate and further strengthen our client's ability to provide consumers and other care stakeholders with critical access to records."
For the past 22 years, Navarro has provided vision and leadership for the design, development, and execution of information technology initiatives related to Health Information Exchange (HIE) and Cerner Millennium® integration. Prior to serving as Solution Architect Director at Indiana Health Information Network, Navarro held roles of Chief Architect at Michiana Health Information Network and of Integration Support Engineer and Senior Systems Analyst at Cerner Corporation.
"I welcome the opportunity to join a leader in data management and storage that is advocating for universal interoperability," says Navarro. "With data discretely archived by Harmony at many of our nation's largest health systems, its enablement for use cases applying USCDI, FHIR, CCDA, HL7, XML, Direct, or other standards-based protocols will be my focus."
Navarro will significantly influence data modeling strategies as well as the roadmap for HealthData Integrator™, which is the component of Harmony Healthcare IT's HealthData Platform™ responsible for activating data for interoperability. HealthData Integrator™ enables data stored within cloud-based active archives such as HealthData Archiver® and HealthData AR Manager™ to be available for integration with electronic health records, master patient indexes, third-party auditing software, business intelligence tools, and other outside applications or entities.
About Harmony Healthcare IT - Harmony Healthcare IT is a data management firm that moves and stores patient, employee, and business records for healthcare organizations. To strengthen care delivery and improve lives, vital information is preserved and managed in a way that keeps it accessible, usable, interoperable, secure, and compliant. Since 2006, its US-based team of experts has worked with over 500 unique clinical, financial, and administrative software brands used in U.S. and Canadian healthcare delivery organizations. Harmony Healthcare IT has been consistently ranked as the #1 data extraction, migration, and archival healthcare IT company according to Black Book™ Market Research for three years (2019-2021) as well as ranked #1 in the 2020 Best in KLAS Software & Services Report as a Category Leader in Data Archiving.
For more information about Harmony Healthcare IT, visit: http://harmonyhit.com
