SOUTH BEND, Ind., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harmony Healthcare IT today announced the appointment of Tamara Korbel, MBA, CHCIO as its SVP of Operations and Client Experience. In this role, Tamara will contribute to the continued growth and success of the data lifecycle solutions and interoperability firm. To accomplish this, Korbel will manage the people, process, and technology responsible for ensuring operational efficiency and excellent experiences for the hundreds of healthcare delivery organizations that Harmony Healthcare IT services.
"As we broaden our offerings and see an acceleration in interoperability, Tamara's operational and technical experience will fortify our leadership team," says Tom Liddell, CEO of Harmony Healthcare IT. "She will play an integral role in innovating how we deliver our products and how we serve our clients in the best and most meaningful way each day."
For the past 25 years, Korbel has provided executive leadership as a Vice President, CISO, and Director in healthcare and technology enterprises. While serving in these roles, Korbel engaged as a peer and trusted advisor in business-related security and technological conversations with executive business leaders. An active member of The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME), a professional organization for chief information officers and other senior healthcare IT leaders, Korbel completed the CHIME Certified Healthcare CIO (CHCIO) program over five years ago.
"What a phenomenal opportunity to join an interoperability solution provider deployed at many of the nation's largest health systems and ranked best in KLAS," says Korbel. "As a healthcare IT leader, it has been a lifelong journey of mine to enable providers with access to information that improves the speed, quality, safety, and cost of patient-centered care."
Korbel is a customer-focused innovator who strives to lead with integrity, humility, gratitude, compassion, and courage. She will significantly influence the implementation, management, and customer service aspects of Harmony Healthcare IT's HealthData Platform™, which secures patient, employee, and business information within a HITRUST CSF®-certified and cloud-hosted infrastructure, activating it for integration. The work performed by Korbel's operations team will enable accounts receivable records for collections and clinical records for release and interoperability.
About Harmony Healthcare IT - Harmony Healthcare IT is a data management firm that moves and stores patient, employee, and business records for healthcare organizations. To strengthen care delivery and improve lives, vital information is preserved and managed in a way that keeps it accessible, usable, interoperable, secure, and compliant. Since 2006, its US-based team of experts has worked with over 550 unique clinical, financial, and administrative software brands used in U.S. and Canadian healthcare delivery organizations. Harmony Healthcare IT has been consistently ranked as the #1 data extraction, migration, and archival healthcare IT company according to Black Book™ Market Research for three years (2019-2021) as well as ranked #1 in the 2020 Best in KLAS Software & Services Report as a Category Leader in Data Archiving.
