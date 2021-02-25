TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harmony Healthcare, a trusted provider of consultants within population health and reimbursement to health systems, has named Lisa Knowles to its leadership team as Senior Director of Client Solutions. Knowles has 20 years of leadership experience at large healthcare centers including Sutter, Mayo Clinic, Stanford, and the Cleveland Clinic. She will bring added value across Harmony's products, services, and business relationships, and her expertise will tap growth opportunities as she shapes solutions for Harmony's growing client base.
Harmony delivers expert consultants to providers on a national basis and across all care settings. The organization has over 500 consultants across the United States and serves clients including 11 of the top 15 largest health systems, major academic health centers, physician practices, payers, CPA firms, and VA hospitals.
"I'm excited to join Harmony Healthcare and bring the knowledge I've gained to this dynamic team to contribute to its growth," Knowles said. "Harmony has a deep bandwidth of knowledgeable and skilled consultants to lead our various solutions in partnership with our clients. I bring insights into the internal workings of healthcare systems to my position, which will assist in our understanding as we partner with our clients in shaping and delivering our solutions."
Harmony Healthcare's newly appointed CEO Randy Verdino praised the addition of Knowles in this new capacity. "We are excited to have a veteran of Lisa's caliber join our team," he said. "She possesses a strong consultive background and a passionate commitment to quality service delivery. Lisa will support our solutions in risk adjustment/HCCs, denials management, social determinants of health, and revenue integrity. She will also play a key role in ensuring that Harmony's core services in coding, revenue cycle, and clinical documentation are operating at highest standards of quality in the industry," he continued.
Knowles earned her degree in health information from Kennebec Community College in Fairfield, Maine. She lives with her husband and their dog Chumley in Cleveland, Ohio. Knowles also holds the Certified Coding Specialist (CCS) credential from the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) and the Certification in Healthcare Compliance (CHC) from the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA). She is a former competitive power lifter and an avid gardener.
About Harmony Healthcare:
Harmony Healthcare delivers expert consultants within population health and reimbursement to providers on a national basis and across all care settings. The company empowers healthcare organization success, enhances clinical and financial outcomes, and enables the transition to value-based healthcare. Please visit https://harmony.solutions/.
Media Contact
Susan Taylor, Harmony Healthcare, 813-699-4256, staylor@harmony.scom
SOURCE Harmony Healthcare