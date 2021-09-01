Harmony United Psychiatric Care

FLORIDA CITY, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony United Psychiatric Care ("HUPC") is one of Florida's most reliable and compassionate mental health clinics, serving clients throughout the state of Florida with nine office locations and via online telepsychiatry appointments. At HUPC, each client is treated with compassion and respect.

HUPC has a team of mental health professionals that includes psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioners, certified physician assistants, and licensed therapists. They are experienced in treating individuals with mental health conditions and provide evidence-based individualized treatment.

Services offered:

  • Psychiatric Evaluations
  • Medication Management
  • Psychotherapy & Counseling
  • Neuropsychological Testing

Highlights:

  • Treatment for adults, adolescents, and children, ages 5 and above
  • In-clinic and Online Telepsychiatry / Telehealth Care
  • Appointments are typically available within 7 days
  • Most insurance plans accepted (please see our 'Accepted Insurance' page for a complete list of accepted insurance plans at our website hupcfl.com, Accepted Insurances.)
  • Dedicated customer service representatives are available from Monday to Sunday
  • On-call mental health professionals are available 24*7 to help clients in urgent situations
  • After-hours answering service (for evenings/weekends/holidays) to respond and connect clients in urgent needs to our on-call mental health professionals.

"I believe we can live as emotionally healthy people in a healthy society. We believe in each person's potential for personal growth," says Adil A. Mohammed, M.D., Medical Director & CEO, Harmony United Psychiatric Care.

Feedback/reviews -

"He's very easy to talk to, and I felt as if I was actually being listened to. He also helped me to understand my emotions better and how to cope better."

"I feel so comfortable with her, and she makes it feel like I'm talking to a friend!"

Get started today by visiting http://www.hupcfl.com or contact us at (352) 431-3940 and info@hupcfl.com or https://www.facebook.com/hupcfl/

Office Hours

Mon-Fri: 7:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.,

Sat-Sun: 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

