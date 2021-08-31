NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harri, an enterprise Employee Experience platform built for service driven industries, announced that it has received a significant round of growth financing from Golub Capital as part of a broader funding round totaling $30m. The financing will be used to capitalize on the strong momentum in the large enterprise market, accelerate growth into new verticals, and further amplify Harri's position as the leader in verticalized human capital and workforce management technology space.
Harri currently serves enterprise groups across the hospitality spectrum from large QSR franchise systems, to high-growth fast casual, upscale casual dining and hotels. Harri's products are currently used at over 26,000 locations and by more than 1m employees per month, predominantly in the UK and US markets.
"We're thrilled to partner with the Golub team to further accelerate the development and roll out of our enterprise SaaS platform. Harri is poised to offer service businesses a true end-to-end solution covering the breadth of their employee's experience," said Luke Fryer, Founder and CEO at Harri. "The opportunity for our clients to drive the performance of their business through their people matters more than ever before. This financing will accelerate our ability to enhance a market leading product platform, expand capabilities for enterprise customers, and propel our growth in new verticals."
"The recent capital injection from Golub sets a stage for hyper-growth and expansion of Harri's global go-to-market strategy," said Alex Gardner, CFO of Harri.
"Harri is transforming the hospitality industry by introducing a comprehensive HCM platform intended to replace existing point solutions." said Rob Sverbilov, Senior Director at Golub Capital. "We are confident that Harri's deep experience in HR, operations and technology will continue to drive its success."
About Golub Capital Late Stage Lending
Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and credit asset manager, with over $40 billion of capital under management. Golub Capital's Late Stage Lending group offers growth debt opportunities to venture-backed, late stage SaaS companies. The firm's flexible credit solutions offer entrepreneurs and executives the opportunity to finance their future without diluting their ownership. The firm structures offerings to foster long-term partnerships, encouraging portfolio companies to take control of their growth, make strategic acquisitions and expand their product offerings.
Across its activities, Golub Capital nurtures long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors. Founded over 25 years ago, Golub Capital today has over 550 employees and lending offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.
About Harri
Harri is a vertically optimized employee experience platform built for service industries. By interconnecting solutions for employment branding, talent acquisition, applicant tracking, hiring, onboarding, retention, scheduling, timekeeping, communications, compliance, employee performance, and analytics, Harri equips enterprise businesses with the ability to build, manage and develop their teams from a single platform. With over 430 clients across the US, UK and Europe, Harri is helping the globe's most recognizable brands strategically address labor-related challenges and drive business performance through employee performance. For more information, please visit harri.com.
