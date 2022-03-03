RUTHERFORD, N.J., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business solutions provider Hartmann Industries announced today a new partnership with app building platform TrackVia. The collaboration is designed to help Hartmann Industries' business clients better centralize and automate their data while lowering software development costs. TrackVia's innovative low-code platform is used by businesses to build custom applications and data visualization tools, including forms, dashboards, charts, and reports.
Founded in New Jersey, Hartmann Industries is a one-stop technical business solutions provider that offers a wide range of solutions from managed IT and digital marketing to ERP implementation and network security. Hartmann Industries' diverse client list includes entrepreneurs, startups, agencies, and global enterprises. The company is made up of the industry's top designers, engineers, architects, and project managers from around the world.
"With access to TrackVia's user-friendly app building and data visualization tools, we are giving our clients innovative new ways to ensure their most important business decisions are made based on solid data," said Jacob Hartmann, President at Hartmann Industries. "With centralized data at your fingertips, startup founders and large businesses can improve how they report success to their stakeholders, identify new markets, and grow their company."
TrackVia is a low-code app building platform that helps small businesses and large enterprises alike centralize and automate data. The scalable tool is simple to implement and integrates with industry-leading business and financial systems, from Slack to MailChimp and Asana to Salesforce. TrackVia is designed to help companies better automate business processes, improve collaboration, and enhance productivity.
"TrackVia's low-code platform is quick to implement and makes it easier for businesses from all industries to collect, use, and understand their data," said Roger Moffat, Director of Global Channel Sales at TrackVia, "We are proud to partner with Hartmann Industries to help their global client base reduce development costs and improve productivity."
About Hartmann Industries, LLC.
Hartmann Industries and its subsidiaries deliver tailored business solutions on behalf of a diverse global client base. The company's team members across North America, Europe, and Asia work with business leaders, managers, and employees to identify bottlenecks that hinder company growth, and offer end-to-end services to resolve those bottlenecks and improve efficiency.
About TrackVia
TrackVia's no-code platform empowers citizen developers within organizations to easily configure and use modern web and mobile apps to better track data, projects, and work. TrackVia is most often used to replace unwieldy spreadsheets, digitize manual or paper processes and extend corporate systems to front-line employees. Partners like Hartmann Industries help clients reduce costs and increase efficiencies by digitally transforming how they track their daily operations using TrackVia.
