PALO ALTO, Calif., June 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With an increase in daily Covid-19 frauds since the onset of the pandemic, organizations are being exposed to scams and phishing that demand protection. Ranging from Covid report duplication, fraud vaccine transmission to corruption in vaccine supply chains, there have been limitless double-dealings throughout the world. Owing to the pandemic duplicities, HashCash Consultants makes cumulative attempts with Asian tech giants to ensure the continuity of quality operations for industries.
HashCash Consultants, with the Asian tech giant, is doing its best as far as strengthening and protecting health and administrative systems from deceits is concerned. With the validation of quality, production of counterfeit goods, price, and origins of equipment and technology being at stake, HashCash's blockchain solutions are acting as a tool for overcoming these challenges.
"Successful application of blockchain technology is based on digital literacy, digital infrastructure among legal systems, users, as well as social or political settings. Being already in use for the medical supply chain management, HashCash's solutions are furthering towards hospitals and administrative offices for ensuring the origin and quality of medical equipment and reports with joint efforts from the Asian Market as well," commented Raj Chowdhury, Managing Director of HashCash Consultants.
HashCash's solutions make use of encrypted data and immutable entries for holding and sharing medical records. Apart from that, HashCash's blockchain solutions are also used for contact-tracing applications, which can also be considered as a part of track and trace systems.
The transparency and tamper-proof features of the solutions happen to be also attractive when donors or governments are looking forward to protecting cash-transfer programs from corruption or fraud. Of late, engaging in services and devising solutions for making things easier, HashCash had built a vaccine passport prototype.
Having said that, HashCash preps with the Asian market to help individuals, backed by cash support, making secure IDs a prerequisite. This can help organizations make decisions that are better equipped with technology for minimizing and eliminating fraud cases altogether.
HashCash is a global software company offering solutions in Blockchain, AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & Digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers crypto exchange solutions, Payment processor software, ICO services, and customized Blockchain use case development. It propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
