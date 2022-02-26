PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global blockchain development company HashCash Consultants announces its collaboration with a global brand specializing in technology for digital media. The proposed partnership will feature a blockchain consortium for tackling challenges in the digital media supply chain and include heavyweights from the world of advertisement, media, and publication.
The global digital advertising industry is growing consistently at 13.9% and is estimated to scale US$786.2 billion by the year 2026. The global pandemic contributed to a significant increase in online traffic. HashCash's expertise in enterprise-grade blockchain will offer an authentic real-time view of the digital media supply chain.
HashCash CEO and noted blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury expressed his opinions on blockchain's impact on the advertising industry, stating, "The transparent ecosystem of a blockchain network eliminates variations stemming from intermediaries leading to better communication between clients and media houses."
The finished blockchain product will empower brands within the consortium with a bird's eye view of total media expenditure. This will enable better decision-making and efficient cost-cutting, with records stored safely within the blockchain network for future reference. Blockchain's distributed ledger mechanism is immutable, tamper-proof, and easily accessible by all the network members.
"The digital advertising industry is facing multiple issues ranging from financial opacity to quality control. Blockchain technology solves these issues, creating a marketing environment that upholds simplicity, transparency, and trust,' concluded Chowdhury.
HashCash-designed products are deployed across 26 countries spanning 5 continents. The firm enjoys strategic collaborations with global corporations building solutions for BFSI, crypto exchanges, gaming, and healthcare. A predominant force in blockchain incorporation, HashCash has also developed products for luxury brands, digital assets, loyalty platforms, space research, and more.
A blockchain consortium allows brands to align their interests and form a network for better data acquisition and sharing, leading to better business outcomes. Hashcash continues to march forward merging innovation with excellence developing blockchain solutions for a better tomorrow.
About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
