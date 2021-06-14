NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hashtag Sports, the premier event platform for content creators, marketers, and the next generation of talent across the converging sports and entertainment industries, has announced an enhanced experience for the company's sixth annual festival, taking place June 15-17 online.
Set to encompass six track themes, plus an NFT Summit, Job Recovery Summit, Podcast Summit, and SnapBack Sports Summit, the event will be hosted for the first time on Welcome—the tech world's virtual event platform of choice and a new partner of Hashtag Sports.
Welcome's patented technology allows organizers to run virtual events like an interactive TV show and easily control a low-latency, high-quality stream without the need for expensive production assistance.
Notable speakers scheduled for broadcast inside Welcome include media personalities Erin Andrews and Steve Smith, SMAC co-founder Constance Schwartz-Morini, USWNT legend Julie Foudy, NFL athlete & Esports streamer Austin Ekeler, NFL athlete & influencer Michael Gallup, WNBA Champion Alysha Clark, Four-time Paralympian Oksana Masters, artist, athlete, & Aku founder Micah Johnson, former Disney-ABC executive & MOJO founder Ben Sherwood, and dozens more.
The event will also feature personalized networking on matchmaking platform Brella on which Hashtag Sports attendees generated over 10,000 meeting communications last year.
"Even as we plan for the return of in-person events, we look forward to hosting one of sports and entertainment's most robust virtual conferences to-date in order to continue providing accessible education and networking at scale to doers, executive, and creators alike globally," said Anthony Caponiti, CEO of Hashtag Sports. "We are thrilled to partner with a platform like Welcome who shares our purpose-led values and is on the cutting edge of digital experiences."
For a full list of Hashtag Sports 2021 speakers, visit https://hashtagsports.com/virtual.
About Hashtag Sports
Hashtag Sports is the leading forum fueling the converging sports and entertainment ecosystem with unparalleled event experiences including the annual Hashtag Sports festival, purposeful recognition initiatives like Creators of Color and the Sports Entertainment Talent Pipeline, and industry-leading awards, judged by the Engagement Academy of Sports x Entertainment, honoring the most engaging content, athletes, and creators entertaining sports fans and audiences around the world. Visit https://hashtagsports.com for more information.
About Welcome
Welcome is a Webby Award-winning virtual event platform that enables you to produce high-quality internal and external events that can be run like an interactive TV show. Welcome is on a mission to provide access to jaw-dropping virtual experiences that connect, transport and engage people like never before. Welcome is a privately-held company backed by Kleiner Perkins, Kapor Capital, WIN (Webb Investor Network) and Y Combinator. Visit https://experiencewelcome.com for more information.
