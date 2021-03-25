PHOENIX, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hatfield Medical Group, an Arizona-based team of primary care physicians with nine locations in the East Valley, has partnered with Devoted Health, one of the fastest-growing Medicare Advantage plans in the United States. Devoted Health recently launched in Arizona across Maricopa County and provides seniors with the highest-quality care and experience possible, with an emphasis on extraordinary customer service.
"We are committed to helping our patients receive the highest-quality and most cost-effective care possible," said John Woodley, CEO of Hatfield Medical Group. "Our new partnership with Devoted Health deeply aligns with our mission of having the ability to treat our patients like they are family and focusing on preventative treatment."
Devoted Health will work closely with Hatfield Medical Group's primary care physicians who focus on preventative care and management of chronic conditions. Hatfield Medical Group enables adults on Medicare to stay healthy through spending the time needed with a provider, scheduling same-day and next-day appointments, experiencing little-to-no time waiting and including patients in social activities designed to improve health and wellbeing. Devoted Health supports this care with dedicated Guides who help members navigate the healthcare system and get the care that they need.
"We are thrilled to partner with Hatfield Medical Group, as they work with some of the top primary physicians in Arizona," said Arizona Market President, Keith Dines. "We are working closely with them to ensure that our members get the care that we would expect for our own family."
Additionally, Devoted Health offers members standout supplemental benefits beyond what's covered by Original Medicare, including dental cleanings and X-rays, a quarterly allowance to spend on over-the-counter items, medical alert devices, and Wellness Bucks that can be used on equipment, fitness trackers,and more.
Devoted Health was founded in 2017 and currently offers Medicare Advantage plans in Texas, Florida, Ohio and Arizona. Devoted Health also has support services located in Massachusetts and Maine. For more information about Devoted Health and the plans it offers, visit devoted.com or call 1-800-497-4086.
ABOUT Hatfield Medical Group:
Hatfield Medical Group is leading the conversation on what value means by lowering costs and improving accessibility to primary care for adults on Medicare. Hatfield Medical Group's ambitious redefinition of what a doctor's care can be is doctor-driven and patient-focused. Since 2019, Hatfield has grown to 9 clinics and is on pace to expand to 50 clinics in the next 5 years. Hatfield Medical Group has set its sights on rapid expansion to bring our model of care to the greater Phoenix area.
ABOUT DEVOTED HEALTH:
Devoted Health is a next-generation Medicare Advantage plan guided by a deep belief that every member should be treated like we would treat our own family: with loving care, a profound commitment to their health and well-being, and respect for them and their time. As a "payvidor" that integrates being both a payor and provider of health care services, Devoted Health partners with top doctors and hospitals, uses industry-leading technology, and supports members with dedicated guides and tech-enabled care services in order to help Medicare beneficiaries get the highest-quality health care — the right care in the right place at the right time. Led by co-founders Ed and Todd Park, Devoted Health is powered by a proven, world-class health care and technology team. For more information, go to http://www.devoted.com
Devoted Health accepts other providers. Hatfielf Medical Group accepts other plans. Devoted Health is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Devoted Health depends on contract renewal. Devoted Health complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex. ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-800-338-6833 (TTY 711). H8173_21P163_M
