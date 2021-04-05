MIAMI, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Haute Design Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication Haute Living, is privileged to present Rafaela Simoes & Laila Colvin Of 2id Interiors as a member and expert in the interior design field. As a Haute Design partner, 2id Interiors exclusively represents the Interior Design market of Miami, Florida.
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury design portal featuring two leading interior designers in each prominent market across the world, Haute Design focuses on growing its member's brands as key influencers on design and deemed to be the best in their specific market.
ABOUT 2ID INTERIORS
Founders and Creative Directors Rafaela Simoes and Laila Colvin have established Miami's premier luxury interior design company 2id Interiors. Regarded for their relevant and skillful approach to design, 2id Interiors in Miami is an award-winning leading interior design firm servicing clients which are amongst today's well-known names in professional industries and entertainment spanning across South Florida, the U.S., and around the world with projects in Canada, Europe, and Brazil. The organization of 11 extraordinary design professionals is backed by a team of some of the nation's leading contractors, vendors, and suppliers, belonging to The American Society of Interior Designers, the world's largest and longest-established organization of design professionals.
