LONG ISLAND, N.Y., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Haute Design Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication Haute Living, is privileged to present Chasity Centeno as a member and expert in the interior design field. As a Haute Design partner, Riese Design exclusively represents the Interior Design market of Long Island, New York.
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury design portal featuring two leading interior designers in each prominent market across the world, Haute Design focuses on growing its member's brands as key influencers on design and deemed to be the best in their specific market.
Media Contact
Mary Gibson, Haute Design by Haute Residence, 8635990020, mary@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Design by Haute Residence