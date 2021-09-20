MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Haute Design Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication Haute Living, is privileged to present Rita Chraibi as a member and expert in the interior design field. As a Haute Design partner, Rita exclusively represents the Interior Design market of Downtown Miami, Florida.
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury design portal featuring two leading interior designers in each prominent market across the world, Haute Design focuses on growing its member's brands as key influencers on design and deemed to be the best in their specific market.
ABOUT RITA CHRAIBI
Rita Chraibi discovered her passion for architecture and interior design at an early age. As the granddaughter of Suzanne Attias, one of Morocco's pioneering women in real estate development of the 1950s, she followed in her grandmother's footsteps after graduating from Ecole Camondo School of Architecture & Design in Paris.
Rita launched International Designers by Rita Chraibi in 2013, introducing her European design expertise and French "Art de Vivre" influence through modern, luxury designs to residential and hospitality projects in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.
The international design firm believes that diligence and attention to detail are the highest pillars of the design process– lessons Rita learned from her grandmother. For each project International Designers undertakes, Rita relies upon her expertise and diverse skill set to extract each space's natural potential.
Just as a painter starts with a blank canvas, Rita imagines and creates a new universe, each one unique and innovative. Her projects don't only reflect unparalleled beauty; each one also conveys a new story. Rita challenges herself by putting no limits on creativity, defying limitations, and striving for excellence in everything she approaches. Her projects are a showcase of modern sophistication and elegance.
From luxury residential buildings to private residences and hospitality projects, her design team brings a variety of perspectives and insight into the texture, composition, color, mood, context, and history of the space imagined. Every design is the result of in-depth research and a thoughtful assessment of the client and environment as she collaborates in creating a vision of aesthetics and functionality to serve each person and space best. Originality and creativity are sine qua non. As such, Rita uses her imagination and flair for elegance and refinement to mark projects with her signature style.
