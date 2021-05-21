MIAMI, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Haute Design Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication Haute Living, is privileged to present Sensi Casa as a member and expert in the interior design field. As a Haute Design partner, Sensi Casa exclusively represents the Interior Design market of Miami, Florida.
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury design portal featuring two leading interior designers in each prominent market across the world, Haute Design focuses on growing its member's brands as key influencers on design and deemed to be the best in their specific market.
ABOUT SENSI CASA
"It's a beautiful thing when a career and a passion come together," says Chiara Sensi-Contugi, founder of Sensi Casa a Home Staging & Interior Design firm. Chiara's distinct individuality and enthusiasm for her craft resonate in her design and have led to the success of her boutique design firm with expertise in residential and commercial design. Awarded Best of Houzz 2020 & 2021, Sensi Casa isn't like other design firms. Their elevated approach offers what only very few firms can, turnkey homes in record time.
Through their Presto Design service, they offer unique and fully original proposals but in an extremely faster time frame. They take care of everything, down to the linens and bedsheets, so a client only has to walk through the door and enjoy their new home. They also offer home staging services where they curate and design each property uniquely while using high-quality furnishings which leads to faster sales. They also offer this same service for smaller properties and budgets through their Sorellina Home Staging brand. On top of everything else, they also offer high-end furniture rental services for properties through their Pronto Stay service. This turn-key furniture rental solution streamlines and expedites the design process to help clients move in and enjoy as fast as possible.
Sensi Casa's mission is to assist clients in achieving a high-end aesthetic through detail-oriented curation that fills a space with luxurious furniture and accessories. Chiara focuses on creating spaces that are not only aesthetically beautiful but that work on a practical level as well. She relates to her clients on a personal level, easily adapting and refining her approach to meet specific client needs and deliver turnkey properties in record time.
