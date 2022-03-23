WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ernie Carswell is one of the most accomplished and respected real estate agents in the industry today. With more than 25 years of experience in the business, Carswell's extensive roster of satisfied clientele includes the likes of Fortune 500 CEOs, professional entertainers, top studio executives, leading attorneys, government officials, ambassadors, and foreign dignitaries.
Carswell is one of the most admired names in luxury real estate and frequently receives accolades for his outstanding work in the press. He has been included in The Hollywood Reporter's "Hollywood's Top 25 Real Estate Agents" listing, in Variety's feature on "Showbiz Real Estate Elite," Billboard's coverage of the "Top 15 Real Estate Agents Representing Musicians Today," and was ranked in the top 100 Agents in the nation by the Wall Street Journal's Real Trends.
A native of South Carolina, Carswell's real estate career began in the exclusive Highland Park neighborhood of Dallas, Texas. He relocated to New York as an agent, selling properties on Manhattan's Upper East Side for 3 years. He planted his flag in Southern California in the early 90s, where he currently resides today.
