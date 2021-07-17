SAN ANTONIO, July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agent, Phyllis Browning Company, take their partnership into its second year. As a Haute Residence member, Phyllis Browning Company exclusively represents the high-end real estate market in San Antonio, Texas.
Since 1989, Phyllis Browning Company (PBC) has provided "The Very Best" in South Texas real estate services. PBC is the largest independent, locally-owned residential real estate company in San Antonio, with over 200 agents in four offices across San Antonio, Boerne and New Braunfels. PBC's agents are consistently ranked as San Antonio's top REALTORS® for quality of service and expert knowledge of the market. Listing properties that range from luxury condominiums to historical estates to Hill Country ranches, PBC serves the buyers and sellers of the region's premier real estate.
For more information, please visit her Haute Residence profile here: http://www.phyllisbrowning.com
About Haute Residence:
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.
The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.
HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting: http://www.hauteresidence.com
Media Contact
Mary E. Gibson, Haute Residence, 210-824-7878, mary@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Residence