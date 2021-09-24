SOUTH MIAMI, Fla., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roberta Ingletto started her luxury real estate journey in 2001 in South Florida. Originally from Brazil, her junior studies brought her into Switzerland before coming to Miami to obtain a Bachelor's Degree in Business & Finance from the University of Miami. Shortly after graduating, Roberta became a Florida Real Estate Broker, opening her own brokerage in 2004. Since then, Roberta has furthered her education and expertise by studying at Harvard University's advanced program for negotiation, and by acquiring certifications including: Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLMHS), Accredited Staging Professional (ASP), Investment analysis (CCIM), and was a Licensed Mortgage Broker. She is currently a member of the Master Brokers Forum, and is a Licensed Real Estate Broker in the state of New York.
Over the years, Roberta has acquired an extensive knowledge of the luxury real estate market in South Florida, primarily in the areas of Brickell/Downtown, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, South Miami, Miami Beach, Bal Harbour, and Sunny Isles Beach. With a wide sphere of influence, Roberta's network consists of contacts both locally in South Florida and around the world. She is seen as a connector and has represented buyers and sellers with properties all over from New York City to London to Brazil to Portugal, Greece, Spain and Uruguay.
Her exceptional communication, negotiation, and business skills have led her to close numerous deals, amounting in millions of dollars worth of properties in both residential and commercial transactions, recognizing her as a "Top Producer". Compounding on her invaluable assets, Roberta is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese.
Roberta's ultimate goal has always been and continues to be to bring value to all. The real estate market has changed drastically from what it used to be 20 years ago, especially because of the ongoing development of technology and the internet. Information that used to only be accessible through an agent is now readily available to the general public online. This is where Roberta believes that as professionals we need to add value where technology can't. She does this by sharing her professional insights on the market, facts, statistics, risks & returns for any purchase or sale.
Always envisioning the big picture and thinking in the long-term about her relationships and the property investment, Roberta makes it a priority to be knowledgeable, honest and transparent throughout the entire transaction and with the reality of the market. Keeping her clients best interest at heart, Roberta provides all the information needed so her clients are able to make the best decision that benefits their needs and priorities.
