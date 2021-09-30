ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since beginning her career in Real Estate in 1992 and winning the "Rookie of the Year" award with Buckhead Brokers, Toni Itkin has been consecutively at the top of the industry. Her calm, relaxed yet energetic and enthusiastic demeanor has earned her repeat clients who value her skills to help them achieve the ultimate positive results they expect. Representing clients from around the world, Toni makes sure they get the service they so deserve, whether buying or selling.
As a Global Luxury Specialist in the Greater Metro Atlanta Area, her areas of expertise are neighborhoods such as, but not limited to, Vinings/Buckhead, Sandy Springs, East Cobb and the surrounding communities. As a top ranked Realtor with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and the Atlanta Board of Realtors, Toni enjoys a great networking relationship with co-op agents and brokers to make sure her clients benefit in a smooth transaction.
Toni's state-of-the-art marketing skills and strategies get sellers' homes the maximum exposure, while her vast knowledge of the Atlanta area helps buyers find the perfect home. Her performance has been so satisfying for clients that she is now helping their children, family and friends in their real estate quests, as well, which for Toni is the ultimate compliment.
Visit Toni Itkin's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/toni-itkin/
