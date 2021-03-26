CARDIFF BY THE SEA, Calif., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is pleased to welcome Don Clark to the exclusive Haute Residence Network as its representative in the Cardiff, California luxury real estate market.
Don Clark is one of San Diego's most trusted and experienced agents. A licensed real estate broker since 1997, Don works with buyers, sellers, and investors interested in premier, luxury properties in the region, with a primary focus on the communities of North San Diego County, Cardiff by the Sea, Rancho Santa Fe, Encinitas, Leucadia, Del Mar, Carlsbad, La Jolla, and Solana Beach. Don particularly enjoys introducing his clients to the region's natural beauty, beaches, and active, upscale lifestyle.
Visit Don Clark's Haute Residence profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/don-clark/
Visit Don Clark's website: http://www.donclarkrealestate.com
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.
The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.
HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
Media Contact
Andres E. Caceres, Haute Residence, 305-302-2934, andres@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Residence