CALABASAS, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is pleased to welcome Frontgate Real Estate, led by Jeff Biebuyck and Dana Olmes, to the exclusive Haute Residence Network as its representative in the Calabasas, California luxury real estate market.
Frontgate is the future of real estate, having created a streamlined, tech-savvy, and personalized experience for buyers and sellers. From selection to service, the operational excellence the team provides is unmistakable, and they guide their clients with a friendly, casual approach that epitomizes the California lifestyle.
Their easygoing nature is the result of intention — not a lack of tenacity. It is marked by a combined 40-plus years of expertise and a digital mindset that pairs proven, high-touch techniques with modern, tech-forward offerings.
Dana, Jeff, and the Frontgate team consistently advise a wide range of influential buyers and sellers in a manner and style that has earned them recognition on a national level.
Visit Frontgate Real Estate's Haute Residence profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/frontgate-real-estate/
Visit Frontgate Real Estate's website: https://danaandjeffluxuryhomes.com
