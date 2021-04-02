MIAMI, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is pleased to welcome Jennifer Nicole Lee to the exclusive Haute Residence Network as its representative in the Downtown Miami, Florida, luxury real estate market.
"When you work with Mrs. Jennifer Nicole Lee you will see that she has a laser-focused work ethic, excellent follow-through, strong negotiating skills with a serious emphasis on VIP 'white-glove' customer service. She is loyal, honest, effective, efficient, won't waste your time and you can trust her with your real estate needs and goals."
Born in New York to first-generation Italian parents, Jennifer Nicole Siciliano, now Jennifer Nicole Lee knows a thing or two about hard work, following through, and serving others.
With close to two decades as a highly-sought-after expert, 17x author, consultant, super coach, master trainer and life coach, it's apparent that Jennifer loves to serve others, helping them achieve their lifestyle goals. As a best-selling author to 17 books, Jennifer loves to inform and empower others. Mrs. Lee is a power-house of prominent influence, as she has graced the cover of 93 magazines, understanding the power of marketing, which she now takes her marketing power to help others sell their home for top dollar.
With 19 years of coaching and consulting countless VIP clients around the world, Jennifer has grown an impressive global network with friends of prominent influence in every corner of the globe, thus acquiring incomparable knowledge that will help clients with their real estate needs.
Her passion for real estate started when she first moved to Miami in 1998 when she was recruited by real estate tycoon Jorge M. Perez, as she was a top producer in leasing high-end apartments. She states "I would walk and show everyone that came into the office when other sales team members would turn them away. "I love to connect with people and see their eyes light up when I showcase properties. That's my job, and I take it seriously," says Nicole. From that moment starting out in leasing luxury apartments, she knew she had a future as a Real Estate Agent.
When people ask Mrs. Lee if she is from Miami, she states, "I am Miami," having great pride in knowing this town inside out. "This is the Magic City, and I moved here and custom built my own home from an acre lot in Pinecrest, which is now my dream casa. And I want to do the same for my VIP Clients, whether they are doing a custom build, upgrade, or even a downgrade".
Due to Jennifer having an extensive background in sales, marketing, and luxury lifestyle, Mrs. Lee was recruited by power-house and living Miami legend Sandra Fiorenza. Mayi de la Vega gave final approval of adding Jennifer to the Sotheby's roster of super agents, seeing the authentic and genuine talents and skill set that Mrs. Jennifer Nicole Lee has to offer the luxury real estate industry.
Whether it's upgrading, downgrading, buying a second home, or an investment property, you can count on "JNL".
