HIGHLANDS, N.C., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is pleased to welcome Jochen Lucke to the exclusive Haute Residence Network as its representative in the Highlands, North Carolina, luxury real estate market.
With a bold entrepreneurial spirit and a firm belief that real estate is in his blood, Jochen Lucke has spent over three decades building his reputation as a skilled realtor, broker, contractor, and developer, first in Southeast Florida and now on the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau.
His love of the mountains, paired with his love of family and community, brought Jochen to Western North Carolina. The decision to leave the sweltering heat and stressful environment of Fort Lauderdale for the cool, clean air and laid-back atmosphere of Cashiers was an easy one. Since making the move, he has become deeply involved in the community, having served on the board of the Cashiers Community Fund. He is also past Chairman of both the Highlands-Cashiers Hospital Foundation and The Village Green boards and served on the boards of the Highlands-Cashiers Hospital and Fidelia Eckerd Living Center. Jochen and his wife, Adrienne, are members of The Country Club of Sapphire Valley and The Chattooga Club. When he's not hard at work at the Silver Creek Real Estate Group offices, Jochen can be found on the golf course or croquet lawn or dining in one of the area's fine restaurants.
Jochen is devoted to the Silver Creek credo of Building Relationships, Delivering Dreams. Jochen has a firm grasp on the local real estate market while always keeping an eye on national trends. He has an innate understanding of the practice of purchasing and selling properties, both as a broker and a developer. He attributes much of his success to his tenacity and has negotiated and closed many deals that others might have walked away from. Jochen truly enjoys real estate and development and finds great rewards in the accomplishment of finding the perfect home for his clients.
Visit Jochen Lucke's Haute Residence profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/jochen-lucke/
Visit Jochen Lucke's website: http://www.ncliving.com/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.
The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.
HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
Media Contact
Andres E. Caceres, Haute Residence, 305-302-2934, andres@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Residence