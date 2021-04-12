FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is pleased to welcome Krista Richman and Maisie Lenzi to the exclusive Haute Residence Network as its representatives in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, luxury real estate market.
Maisie and Krista have been selling new construction projects in South Florida for a decade, and have since been the top-producing agents at The Ocean Resort Residences - Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, Avanti Townhomes in Miami Beach, and other new development projects in Edgewater, Brickell, and the West Palm Beach area. Maisie's Latin American background and Krista's connection to the North East have provided an invaluable synergy driving their success. They pride themselves on providing white-glove service to all their clients from beginning to end. Finding the perfect home for their clients is the first step. They have also created a trusted network of professionals that can help anyone relocating to South Florida with all necessary inquiries, including CPAs, immigration attorneys, and real estate attorneys.
Visit Krista Richman and Maisie Lenzi's website: https://luxurylivinghq.com/
Visit Krista Richman and Maisie Lenzi's Haute Residence profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/krista-richman-and-maisie-lenzi/
