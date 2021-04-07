PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is pleased to welcome Michelle O'Neill and Paul Perry to the exclusive Haute Residence Network as its representative in the Paradise Valley, Arizona luxury real estate market.
Michelle O'Neill and Paul Perry, Arizona natives, are luxury real estate agents providing comprehensive real estate services in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley since 1998. When they partnered in 2016, it was clear their combined strengths would provide their clients with the greatest real estate experience possible. It's important that their clients feel confident that they have knowledgeable and honest real estate agents guiding them through a successful transaction as well as having fun.
Michelle and Paul were both born and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona. They have grown up with the city. From a quiet town of cattle ranches to the hustle and bustle of a major metropolitan city, it has been spectacular to witness.
Their clientele comes from all over the world and includes professional athletes, corporate executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, and more. They all come to Arizona to enjoy the weather and the stunning Sonoran Desert but their needs and wants are different. There is a personal story or journey that has brought them to Arizona. Michelle and Paul want to hear it, they want to understand it, and use it to tenaciously find the community and home that is an uncompromising fit. This level of dedication, based on sales volume, has earned them the recognition of the Chairman's Board, top 3% of agents for Desert Mountain, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.
Michelle O'Neill and Paul Perry work on their client's behalf, taking care of the details, sharing the lifestyle communities, finding the homes, negotiating, closing the deal, and, in the end, creating friendships.
