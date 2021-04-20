CHARLESTON, S.C., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is pleased to welcome Michelle Walsh to the exclusive Haute Residence Network as its representative in the Charleston, South Carolina luxury real estate market.
Michelle Walsh has notched over twenty five years of real estate experience with Boston firms such as Benoit Mizner Simon & Company and JT Fleming and Company before making the move to Charleston, South Carolina five years ago.
In Charleston, she has been a top producer with both Iron Gate Realty and Atlantic Properties of the Lowcountry, and has now opened Charlestowne Realty Group with her husband, John. Michelle has received the Realtors of Distinction Platinum Circle award from the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors for the past five years. This makes her the top 2% of realtors in Charleston – simply put, the best of the best.
Walsh is a native of Boston, MA. She received a Bachelor in Business from Marymount University in Arlington, VA. Following in the footsteps of her commercial real estate father, she worked for three years as a certified real estate appraiser before making residential real estate her specialty. She is an avid tennis player, enjoys jogging and being wife to husband John, mother to children John and Sydney, and proud owner of dogs Chaz and Diva.
Visit Michelle Walsh's Haute Residence profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/michelle-walsh/
Visit Michelle Walsh's website: https://www.charlestownerealty.com
