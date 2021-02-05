BRENTWOOD, Calif., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is pleased to welcome Scott Goshorn to the exclusive Haute Residence Network as its representative in the Brentwood, California, luxury real estate market.
Real estate runs deep in Scott Goshorn's blood. He grew up watching his mother hustle as a real estate agent in his home state of Ohio and her love of the business transferred over to him. Since those early days, Goshorn has been involved in all angles of real estate: as an investor, a commercial development deal maker, a fix and flipper, a short sale negotiator, and an owner.
It was only natural that he would parlay this experience into a full-time real estate career with Rodeo Realty.
"Joining this amazing company was a no brainer," he says. "They are large in stature but like family in nature and offer what I call the 'old school touch'. Since joining Rodeo Realty, I have been recognized as a President's Circle top producer in 2016/2017 and a President's Elite Platinum Circle producer in 2018 and 2019– representing the top 1.5% of agents. I was recently recognized by Los Angeles Magazine as one of their annual 2020 Real Estate All-Stars out of 10,000+ agents."
