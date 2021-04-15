ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is pleased to welcome Tammy Campbell McNelis (formerly Plummer) and The CPM Team to the exclusive Haute Residence Network as its representative in the St. Petersburg and Tierra Verde, Florida, luxury real estate markets.
Tammy Campbell McNelis (formerly Plummer), is the founding partner of The CPM Team at ReMax Metro in St Petersburg, Florida. As a lifelong resident of St. Petersburg, Tammy is a consummate real estate professional with over 15 years of experience in residential real estate.
Tammy began her career at Coldwell Banker in St Petersburg, Florida. While at Coldwell Banker, she won numerous individual awards before starting her own boutique concierge real estate team. At Coldwell Banker, her team achieved awards including #1 Small Team in West Central Florida, # 1 Small Team in Florida, and was ranked as the # 6 Small Team Nationally for all of Coldwell Banker.
Tammy and The CPM Team moved to ReMax Metro Tampa Bay in 2018 to better serve their customers. Her clients always come first and that is why she believes in keeping her real estate team small. Tammy notes, "We do not want to be the biggest team in real estate. Our responsibility is to put the needs of our clients first to make their real estate transactions seamless from beginning to end. We like being involved in every step of the transaction; it keeps us connected to the client. It's important that every individual on our team is well versed in the properties that we sell. Buying and selling a home is emotional, and we are here to guide our clients through the process."
Tammy and her team have over 40 years of experience and can assist you with extensive knowledge of all the various neighborhoods that make up the Tampa/ St Petersburg/Sarasota area. They are the number one team with ReMax Metro and have sold a billion dollars in real estate transactions. They have the experience to make a difference for their customers whether buying or selling.
"We have worked with CEOs of large publicly traded companies, athletes from The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and The Tampa Bay Rays as well as young couples buying their first starter home," says Tammy. "At The CPM Team, we feel when you love what you do, it's not work, it's your passion."
Visit Tammy Campbell McNelis (formerly Plummer) and The CPM Team's Haute Residence profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/tammy-campbell-mcnelis-formerly-plummer-and-the-cpm-team/
Visit Tammy Campbell McNelis (formerly Plummer) and The CPM Team's website: http://www.thecpmteam.com
