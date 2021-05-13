WELLESLEY, Mass., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is pleased to welcome Valerie Post and Keith Shirley to the exclusive Haute Residence Network as its representatives in the luxury real estate markets of the Wellesley and Newton areas of Boston, Massachusetts.
Market savvy real estate professional, Valerie Post has over 15 years in the Boston real estate marketing helping buyers and sellers from CEOs to first timers find the perfect match for their real estate needs. Val has forged deep connections across Boston's business and philanthropic communities since 1979, building a vast network of professional and personal collaborations. For the past 30 years, prior to co-founding Meridian Realty Group, she has invested in the Boston real estate market, building her personal portfolio to include several management and investment properties. From single-family homes to investment properties, waterfront condominiums to historic Boston landmarks, Valerie has the experience to secure unmatched value for both buyers and sellers. Let Val and her team help you buy, sell, or rent a property in Boston's finest neighborhoods.
Keith Shirley has been a licensed and active real estate professional since 1995. Keith graduated from Bentley College in 1999 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance, and earned an MBA from Boston College in 2009. He first began his work in the public sector at the Massachusetts Highway Department in the Right of Way Bureau. There, Keith managed the relocation of businesses and residences that were impacted by the $220 million Route 146 relocation and construction project in Worcester. Keith then went to work for the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority as the Deputy Chief of Staff where he was involved with various real estate negotiations on residential, commercial and land transactions. Of these, the $75 million Harvard land sale in Allston/Brighton is a notable achievement. It was this ability to pay keen attention to detail in large scope projects that makes Keith a powerhouse in residential and commercial real estate here in Boston. Now, he has been involved in property management, development, sales and leasing for the last 21 years.
Visit Valerie Post and Keith Shirley's Haute Residence profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/valerie-post-and-keith-shirley/
Visit Valerie Post's website: https://boston.evrealestate.com/bio/ValeriePost
Visit Keith Shirley's website: https://boston.evrealestate.com/bio/keithshirley
