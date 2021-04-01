SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hazel Health, the national leader in school-based healthcare, has announced partnerships with four Colorado school districts to provide telehealth services for K-12 students and families. Through Hazel Health, students are able to connect directly with licensed physicians from their school nurse's office or at home, regardless of financial or immigration status.
"Regardless of where you live, we recognize the need and importance of equitable healthcare access. This need has been amplified within school districts because of the pandemic," said Josh Golomb, CEO of Hazel Health. "We're proud to extend Hazel Health's capabilities to Colorado school district's health services and provide telehealth services and a full suite of COVID-19 tools to ensure the safe operation of schools."
Joining the hundreds of school districts who've implemented Hazel Health's telehealth services are Alamosa School District, Colorado Springs School District 11, Denver Public Schools and New Legacy Charter School.
"D11 emphasizes the importance of overall student wellness, including physical, mental, and emotional health – the level of care Hazel Health provides aligns well with this mission," said Cory Notestine, Executive Director of Student Success and Wellness at Colorado Springs School District 11. "By partnering with Hazel, our health services staff have an extra layer of support, and our students have access to high-quality, supportive healthcare."
As the only telehealth provider designed specifically for schools, Hazel Health's technology enables on-demand care within minutes, and strictly adheres to FERPA, HIPAA, and district and federal policies. The company's care team is staffed by state-licensed physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants, who work alongside nurses and parents to treat students and advise on next steps.
Hazel also provides a COVID-19 tool bundle, referrals for behavioral and mental health support, and partners with community providers to ensure continuity of care. For additional information about Hazel Health, please visit https://www.hazel.co/ or contact hello@hazel.co
About Hazel Health
Hazel Health is committed to eliminating barriers to quality healthcare for children. As the national leader in delivering pediatric telehealth care, Hazel Health partners with school districts across the U.S. and currently serves over 1.3M children. Hazel's team of experienced pediatricians, educators, and best-in-class engineers is passionate about ensuring all children receive the best care in school or at home. Hazel is based in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.hazel.co
