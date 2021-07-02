LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hall Booth Smith, P.C. (HBS) is pleased to announce that Patrick B. Feilke is joining the firm as a Partner as the firm opens a new office in Little Rock, Arkansas to serve clients in the Southern United States.
The new office is located at 400 W. Capitol Ave., Suite 1720, Little Rock, AR, 72201.
This is HBS's first office in Arkansas and the ninth state where the firm operates as it expands to meet the changing needs of clients. With over 250 attorneys and nearly two dozen offices, HBS offers the full-service capabilities of a large firm and the personal relationships and efficiency of a local firm.
The new Little Rock office will be led by Feilke, who concentrates his practice on agricultural matters. He will work closely with Partner Joel McKie, who is based in Atlanta and leads the firm's growing Agribusiness and Food practice group.
Feilke represents large and small landowners and related businesses in all aspects of agricultural law, and his legal counsel is informed by 115 years of family history in rice, soybean and corn farming in central Arkansas.
He protects the interests of his clients on contractual and legal matters related to federal farm programs, subsidy allocations, commodity contracts, agricultural and equipment financing, crop damage and other insurance coverage disputes, genetically modified crops, agricultural land leases, purchase and sale agreements, and business entity formation.
"We welcome Patrick to the firm and look forward to serving clients across the state of Arkansas and beyond on all of their legal needs," said Alex Booth, Managing Partner of Hall Booth Smith.
Feilke also has extensive experience in oil and gas, including title examination, agreement drafting, drilling and division order title opinions for small and large operators, and complex oil and gas litigation. Clients rely on him to protect their interests and represent them on regulatory and administrative matters before the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission and the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission.
Feilke earned a LL.M. degree in agricultural and food law from the University of Arkansas Robert A. Leflar School of Law, where he wrote his thesis on hydraulic fracking. He completed a J.D. at the University of Arkansas Robert A. Leflar School of Law, and a B.S. in agricultural business with a pre-law concentration from the University of Arkansas.
"I am delighted to join a talented team of attorneys with extensive agricultural experience, and it's an honor to contribute my knowledge and family farming history as we serve clients in Arkansas and across the region," Feilke said.
About Hall Booth Smith
Established in 1989, Hall Booth Smith, P.C. (HBS) is a full-service law firm with six regional offices strategically located throughout Georgia, as well as offices in Birmingham, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; Asheville and Charlotte, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Miami, Tallahassee, Tampa, St. Petersburg and West Palm Beach, Florida; Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; Saddle Brook, New Jersey; and New York City. Experienced across a wide range of legal disciplines, HBS attorneys pride themselves on providing knowledgeable, proactive, client-specific counsel to individuals, domestic and international corporations, state and federal agencies, and nonprofit organizations. The firm's promise: "Serving to Achieve Excellence." To learn more, please visit: http://www.hallboothsmith.com or connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/hall-booth-smith-p-c-
