DALLAS, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare Homebase (HCHB), the nation's leading software for home-based care, announces a co-marketing partnership with nVoq Incorporated. HCHB is committed to becoming "better together" by encouraging clinicians to use nVoq's accurate, secure speech-to-text technology in the office, on the go, or in the home when providing care. nVoq's suite of leading-edge speech recognition solutions includes nVoq.Mobile Voice for the Android tablet, and nVoq.Voice for Windows users.
With increased documentation requirements, clinicians can benefit from an easy-to-use speech-to-text solution that integrates with HCHB's software, meets HIPAA compliance regulations, and understands the medical vocabulary unique to home health and hospice. nVoq's speech recognition solutions fulfill these requirements, allowing clinicians to tell the patient's story easily, efficiently, and accurately through a dictated narrative note.
HCHB, along with nVoq, will partner to educate HCHB customers on how they will benefit from using nVoq's speech recognition technology which works directly with HCHB's clinical documentation solution, PointCare. The two technologies work together seamlessly, enabling a caregiver to easily dictate their notes directly into PointCare.
"nVoq's speech recognition clients have demonstrated tangible and meaningful operational benefits that we believe will be very attractive to our customers," said Scott Pattillo, Chief Strategy Officer at HCHB. "By using nVoq's technology with PointCare, caregivers can deliver more timely, higher quality, and accurate documentation — enhancing the caregiving experience, accelerating reimbursement cycles, and enabling a better work-life balance."
"nVoq has had tremendous success enabling leading agencies within the HCHB customer base" said Debbi Gillotti, Chief Operating Officer at nVoq. "This partnership further aligns our deep collaboration with HCHB to bring nVoq's industry leading speech recognition to agencies using Homecare Homebase."
About Homecare Homebase, LLC
Homecare Homebase (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and faster payment. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, the company is now part of the Hearst Health Network. For more information visit hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1-866-535-HCHB (4242).
About Hearst Health
The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 103 million home health visits and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.
About nVoq
nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant, SaaS-based speech recognition to the healthcare industry, with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq's platform supports both mobile and office-based clinicians in capturing patient narratives at the point of care to expedite high-quality documentation, simplify coding, and streamline reimbursement. For more information, go to nvoq.com/hchb or call Kristen Ayers, Director of Marketing at 303-304-7021.
