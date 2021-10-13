BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Advocates Network, Inc., a national provider of supplemental staffing solutions, announced the acquisition of Acclivity Healthcare, a leading Arizona-based provider of non-clinical supplemental staffing services supporting hospitals and physician offices in the Southwest U.S. The business will continue to operate under the Acclivity Healthcare brand as a separate division of Health Advocates Network.
"I have had the pleasure of getting to know Ted and Cheri French, the founders of Acclivity Healthcare, and the Acclivity Healthcare business for many months," said Kevin Little, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Health Advocates Network. "They, along with the exceptionally talented internal staffing professionals and field employees at Acclivity Healthcare, have built a unique, high performing business over the last 20 years." "The acquisition of a well-established business like Acclivity Healthcare ideally complements our strategy of growing our non-clinical healthcare staffing division," said Eddie Albert, Director of M&A, Health Advocates Network. "We look forward to closing additional deals this year to scale both our fast growing clinical and non-clinical staffing divisions."
"We are excited to partner with Health Advocates Network, which shares our core values and drive for excellence," said Ted French, President of Acclivity Healthcare." This new chapter in Acclivity Healthcare will afford even greater opportunities and benefits to Acclivity Healthcare's valued employees and clients."
Health Advocates Network has quickly established itself as a trusted provider of both clinical and non-clinical staffing services with leading healthcare systems and providers on assignment, earning several awards in recognition of being a workplace of choice. The Acclivity Healthcare transaction marks the second acquisition by Health Advocates Network since inception in early 2020. The company continues to gain market recognition by executing its long-term business plan through a combination of organic initiatives and scale strategic acquisitions.
About Health Advocates Network
Founded in January 2020, a provider of quality staffing solutions to healthcare systems nationwide, Health Advocates Network is led by experienced and respected health care staffing executives driven to propel the organization in becoming one of the most successful staffing companies in the nation. The company is built on a foundation of excellence, guided by its core values of quality and career advocacy. Health Advocates Network is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.hanstaff.com.
About Acclivity Healthcare
Since 1999, Acclivity Healthcare has placed over 17,000 of the best healthcare professionals with over 300 leading healthcare employers, with a focus in the Southwest U.S. Acclivity Healthcare is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, visit http://www.acclivityhealthcare.com.
Media Contact
Andrew Goldwyn, Health Advocates Network, Inc., 5614374882, andy.goldwyn@hanstaff.com
SOURCE Health Advocates Network, Inc.