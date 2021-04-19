BOCA RATON, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Advocates Network, Inc., a growing national provider of supplemental staffing solutions, announced the acquisition of the business of Staff Today Inc, a Los Angeles-based provider of clinical and non-clinical supplemental staffing services supporting governmental facilities. The business will continue to operate as a separate business unit under the Staff Today brand.
"Staff Today has earned a reputation as being a preeminent leader of supplemental staffing services by providing meaningful careers for its field employees, and exemplary service to its clients at Federal, state and local government levels coast-to-coast," said Paul Mwangi, President of Staff Today Inc. "We are excited to be part of the Health Advocates Network team, which will afford even greater opportunities, services and benefits to Staff Today's employees and clients. Health Advocates Network's core values, vision, and experienced executive team with a proven track record made it the perfect match for Staff Today."
"I have known Paul Mwangi for fifteen years, and I am very pleased to work with him again, as well as the extremely talented group of internal staffing professionals and field employees that have built the Staff Today brand into a top-tier staffing firm," said Kevin Little, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Health Advocates Network. "The acquisition of a scale organization like Staff Today fits perfectly into our strategy of geographic expansion and market segment diversification," said Eddie Albert, Director of M&A, Health Advocates Network. "Our acquisition pipeline is robust and we look forward to closing additional transactions this year."
Health Advocates Network is as a rising force in the staffing industry, garnering several awards in recognition of being a great place to work. The Staff Today transaction marks the first acquisition by Health Advocates Network since its inception in 2020. The company continues to gain market recognition by executing its long-term business plan through a combination of organic initiatives and scale strategic acquisitions.
About Health Advocates Network
Founded in January 2020, a provider of quality staffing solutions to healthcare systems nationwide, Health Advocates Network is led by experienced and respected health care staffing executives driven to propel the organization in becoming one of the most successful staffing companies in the nation. The company is built on a foundation of excellence, guided by its core values of quality and career advocacy. Health Advocates Network is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit hanstaff.com.
