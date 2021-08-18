BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Affairs' Health Equity Project has selected its advisory board. Its members are:
- Donald Warne, MD, MPH | University of North Dakota
- Spero M. Manson, PhD | Colorado School of Public Health
- Camara Phyllis Jones, MD, MPH, PhD | Morehouse School of Medicine
- Jose F. Figueroa, MD, MPH | Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
- Aletha Maybank, MD, MPH | American Medical Association
- Dolores Acevedo-Garcia, PhD, MPA-URP | Brandeis University
- Paula Braveman, MD, MPH | University of California San Francisco
- Michelle Ko, MD, PhD | University of California Davis
- Ernest Moy, MD, MPH | Veterans Health Administration
- Darrell J. Gaskin, PhD, MS | Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
We are honored to have such a distinguished group help guide our efforts to address racism and promote equity at Health Affairs and in scholarly publishing more broadly, " said Health Affairs Editor-In-Chief Alan Weil.
The purpose of the Project is to address racism and promote equity in scholarly publishing. Health Affairs will accomplish this with programming to value and increase the quality and quantity of studies authored by members of racial and ethnic groups previously underrepresented in our journal.
These ideas were detailed by Alan Weil in a Health Affairs Blog published January 26. To implement the program, Vabren Watts, PhD, was appointed as Health Affairs' equity project director. Watts published a companion blog the same day as Weil's.
Health Affairs' health equity project is supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Colorado Health Foundation. Updates to the project and to Health Affairs' health equity content can be found on its health equity webpage.
###
ABOUT HEALTH AFFAIRS:
Health Affairs is the leading peer-reviewed journal at the intersection of health, health care, and policy. Published monthly by Project HOPE, the journal is available in print and online. Late-breaking content is also found through healthaffairs.org, Health Affairs Today, and Health Affairs Sunday Update.
Visit Health Affairs' COVID-19 resource center for peer-reviewed articles published within two weeks of submission, as well as Health Affairs Blog's COVID-19 content.
Health Affairs podcasts go beyond the journal's pages to bring you insightful discussions on the latest news and research affecting health policy. On our flagship podcast, A Health Podyssey, Editor-In-Chief Alan Weil interviews the leading researchers and influencers shaping the field's big ideas. Join Health Affairs editors on Health Affairs This Week as they discuss the week's most pressing health policy news. All in 15 minutes or less.
Project HOPE is a global health and humanitarian relief organization that places power in the hands of local health care workers to save lives across the globe. Project HOPE has published Health Affairs since 1981.
Media Contact
Sue Ducat, Health Affairs, +1 301 841 9962, mmcgue@messagepartnerspr.com
SOURCE Health Affairs