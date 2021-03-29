BETHESDA, Md., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Literacy Innovations (HLI), a leading health literacy company that creates tools to help eliminate medical mistakes and confusion due to low health literacy today announces a new partnership with the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP).
As a Preferred Vendor, HLI will work with ACAP's member Safety Net Health Plans, those that provide comprehensive health coverage to more than 20 million people in Medicaid, Medicare, the Children's Health Insurance Program and other public programs, to help educate member plans about the importance of low health literacy, a dangerous and growing public health issue, and how HLI's tool, the Health Literacy Advisor (HLA) can help ACAP member plans simplify complicated health information.
"Knowing that "literacy" is the single most important indicator of a health outcome, HLI is excited to work ACAP member plans to help ensure the creation of health information that all consumers can read, act, and understand," says HLI's Chief Content Director Aracely Rosales. "We are proud to be selected as a Preferred Vendor by ACAP and we look forward to working with the organization's members to improve the health literacy of the members they serve."
"We are excited to work with HLI and to help ACAP plans address low health literacy to help their members better understand, health care information, insurance forms, health care directions, or even how to navigate the health care system," says ACAP CEO Margaret A. Murray. "We look forward to learning how the HLI team and its solutions can help our plans reach out to consumers and better engage them in their health care."
About HLI
Health Literacy Innovations (HLI) creates tools to reduce medical mistakes, unnecessary health care costs, and poor health outcomes from low health literacy. HLI's flagship product, the Health Literacy Advisor™ (HLA) (in Spanish--Asesor de Comunicación en Salud™), is a state-of-the-art interactive health literacy software tool, available in multiple platforms, including a web-based model.
As a "health literacy checker," the HLA revolutionizes the labor-intensive health literacy review process by leveraging powerful software to help communicators evaluate, standardize, and produce clear health information.
Uniquely built -- the HLA blends best-in-class features for plain language and health literacy compliance, that include English and Spanish Readability Indices, an interactive Search-and-Replace function that offers plain language options for difficult-to-understand terms (eliminating the need for time-consuming copy, cut, and pastes), Usability and Document Assessment Tools that rewards users for good work, and more.
Combined, these features not only make the HLA the most comprehensive health literacy tool in the market today, an ally to health plans, hospitals, and others that face tough health literacy and plain language compliance standards, but a powerful new way to enhance patient engagement. For more information, contact sales@healthliteracyinnovations.com or 301-230-4966
Media Contact
Aileen Kantor, Health Literacy Innovations, +1 301-537-8996, aileen@healthliteracyinnovations.com
SOURCE Health Literacy Innovations