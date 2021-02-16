WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 4th annual Healthcare Compliance Symposium is a joint effort of Delaware Law School and First Healthcare Compliance to provide resources for professionals working to stay informed regarding the challenges of the complex and highly regulated healthcare industry. The virtual event will be held on April 22, 2021, from 11:30 am ET until 5:45 pm ET. Registration is available to the public with discounted pricing until March 1, 2021.
A team of expert presenters will cover timely topics and answer questions with examples and real-life scenarios. Speakers will offer viewpoints from diverse segments of healthcare, technology, and law focusing on cybersecurity, COVID, whistleblowers, OSHA, ethics, HIPAA and fraud, waste, and abuse. Six presentations will qualify attendees for multiple learning credits. Attorneys, compliance officers, healthcare administrators, and business associates are encouraged to attend. The following learning credits are available:
5.5 CEUs from Practice Management Institute®
5.5 CEUs from PAHCOM®
The Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® has approved this event for up to 6.6 live CCB CEUs based on a 50-minute hour. Continuing Education Units are awarded based on individual attendance records. Granting of prior approval in no way constitutes endorsement by CCB of this event content or of the event sponsor.
5.5 CLE (including 4.5 substantive and 1 ethics) in DE, NJ, and PA
"We're very proud to partner with First Healthcare Compliance to provide this highly educational event for our students, faculty, alumni, and anyone interested in keeping up with the ever-changing field of healthcare compliance" states Eileen Grena-Piretti, Assistant Dean and Executive Director Graduate, International, Compliance and Legal Studies at Delaware Law School. The annual collaboration is held each April and will be offered virtually this year due to COVID-19.
About Delaware Law School: Widener University is a metropolitan university that connects curricula to social issues through civic engagement. Dynamic teaching, active scholarship, personal attention, applied leadership, and experiential learning are key components of the Widener experience. Delaware Law School is the First State's only law school, providing a Juris doctor, legal graduate and paralegal degree programs with an emphasis on developing legal professionals who reflect the Delaware Way and its traditions of civility, integrity and mutual respect. The school offers signature programs in corporate and business law, environmental law, family health law and policy, trial advocacy, and dignity rights.
About First Healthcare Compliance: Founded in 2012 by a nurse attorney, the First Healthcare Compliance software solution creates confidence among compliance professionals through education, resources, and support in the areas of HIPAA, OSHA, human resources compliance, and fraud waste and abuse laws. Serving clients across the United States, the company's evolving platform provides real-time insight for board reporting and across multiple locations. For more information, please visit https://1sthcc.com/
