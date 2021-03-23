FAIRMONT, W.V., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alabama Department of Public Health, Bureau of Health Provider Standards (HPS), has awarded Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC (HMS) a contract to conduct federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid inspections.
"This marks our first engagement with Alabama's Bureau of Health Provider Standards, and we couldn't be more proud to have been selected," said Leah Heimbach, president & owner of HMS. "We truly value this opportunity to serve the state of Alabama."
HMS will conduct surveys required to determine compliance of long term care (LTC) facilities and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities (ICFs/IID) with federal regulations. HPS conducts inspections of health care providers in Alabama as an agency contracted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). HPS selected HMS in part because of our highly qualified staff.
"All Alabamians deserve quality care," added Heimbach. "Our work helps ensure a high degree of accountability at health facilities in the state, and reassures residents, patients, and families that they are truly being seen and heard as healthcare consumers and as human beings."
About Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC
HMS protects vulnerable populations and veterans. We blend our unique healthcare and technology expertise to create bold yet cost-effective solutions that federal and state agencies and our private-sector partners need to make sure your loved ones get the best possible care in nursing homes and other healthcare settings, no matter where in America they live.
Media Contact
Kathy Fowler, On The Marc Media, 410-963-2345, kathleen@onthemarcmedia.com
SOURCE Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC