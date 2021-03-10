FAIRMONT, W.V., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Behavioral Health, Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance, has awarded Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC (HMS) a contract to conduct federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid inspections.
"We look forward to continuing our important work with the Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health," said Leah Heimbach, president & owner of HMS, "and we value this opportunity to serve the state of Nevada again."
The contract began on January 12, 2021, and continues through October 30, 2024, with renewal options for two additional one-year periods. HMS will conduct full federal recertification surveys, including emergency preparedness surveys where applicable, federal complaint surveys and federal follow-up surveys for all specified facility types.
HMS will also gather documentation related to compliance with state inspections, such as background check and tuberculosis screening documents, and submit the documents to the Division for compliance assessment.
HMS will support the State of Nevada with inspections in the following facility types:
- Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF)
- End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)
- Hospice
- Home Health Agencies (HHA)
- Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ICF/IID)
- All hospital types
- Outpatient Physical Therapy/Outpatient Speech Pathology
- Comprehensive Outpatient Rehabilitation Facilities
- Rural Health Clinics (RHC)
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)
"All Nevadans deserve quality care for themselves and their loved ones," added Heimbach. "Our work not only helps health facilities in the state maintain a high degree of accountability, it also assures residents, patients, and families that they are truly seen and heard as valued healthcare consumers and as human beings."
About Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC
HMS protects vulnerable populations and veterans. We blend our unique healthcare and technology expertise to create bold yet cost-effective solutions that federal and state agencies and our private-sector partners need to make sure your loved ones get the best possible care in nursing homes and other healthcare settings, no matter where in America they live.
