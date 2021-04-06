FAIRMONT, W.V., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has awarded Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC (HMS) a contract/purchase order to conduct Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) surveys in long-term care and non-long-term care facilities identified by DHEC.
The contract began on February 17, 2021, and continues through February 16, 2022, with a maximum end date of February 16, 2023.
"We are honored to have been awarded this contract, and we value this opportunity to support and serve DHEC and the people of South Carolina," says Leah Heimbach, president & owner of HMS. "Protecting vulnerable populations and ensuring the safety of facility residents and staff is our top priority."
HMS will conduct full federal recertification/revisit/complaint surveys for all facility types identified by DHEC, which may include:
- Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF)
- End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)
- Hospice
- Home Health Agencies (HHA)
- Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ICF/IID)
- All hospital types
- Outpatient Physical Therapy/Outpatient Speech Pathology
- Comprehensive Outpatient Rehabilitation Facilities
- Rural Health Clinics (RHC)
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)
"All South Carolinians deserve quality care for themselves and their loved ones," added Heimbach. "Our work helps facilities maintain a high degree of accountability, and assures residents, patients, and families that their needs are truly seen and heard."
