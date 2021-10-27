FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthChannels, an industry leader in provider-led patient care solutions, today announced that David P. King has been appointed Executive Chairman, effective immediately. Mr. King most recently served as Executive Chairman of Labcorp. Prior to that, he was Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Labcorp. In addition, Tony Andrulonis, HealthChannels' Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to President. Mr. Andrulonis will work closely with Mr. King to set HealthChannels' strategic direction and will also be primarily responsible for day-to-day operations.
Michael Murphy, HealthChannels' former Chief Executive Officer and one of its co-founders, has stepped down from his role at the company to pursue other interests.
"We are thrilled with the success HealthChannels has achieved and the company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on many significant growth opportunities," said Adam Feinstein, Chairman of HealthChannels Board of Directors. "Dave brings exactly the right healthcare industry experience and expertise to drive the company forward. He is a proven leader with an outstanding track record of transforming healthcare delivery businesses, and we are thrilled to welcome an executive of his caliber to HealthChannels. Tony has played a critical role in our business over the past several years, and we are excited to recognize his leadership and commitment with this promotion. We look forward to Tony's continued contributions in his new role as President as we continue to focus on delivering high-quality service to physicians and improving the patient experience.
"We thank Michael for his leadership and dedication to HealthChannels and wish him the best in his future endeavors," Mr. Feinstein added.
Mr. King said, "HealthChannels has been a leader in providing innovative healthcare delivery for over 20 years and I am excited to join the team to support the growth of the business and build on the company's long record of success."
In Mr. King's roles at Labcorp over almost 13 years, he led the company through significant growth and transformation, nearly tripling the company's revenue and transforming it into a leader in global life sciences. Mr. King currently serves on the Board of Privia Health (NASDAQ: PRVA), a leading physician engagement company; Binxhealth, a consumer-facing healthcare technology company; and VaxCare, an innovative company offering vaccine management services to healthcare providers. Mr. King previously served on the Board of Cardinal Health, a Fortune 20 company and one of the largest distributors of pharmaceutical and medical products in the world.
HealthChannels is a leading healthcare solutions company operating the largest collection of medical scribe programs in the United States. Its programs directly enhance provider efficiency and reduce burnout while improving the overall quality of care. HealthChannels' highly skilled medical scribes are future doctors, nurses and physician assistants and are trained to alleviate up to 90% of a healthcare provider's administrative obligations, enabling providers to focus on delivering the highest quality care. For more than a decade, HealthChannels' programs have saved its physician customers tens of thousands of hours of digital clinical documentation.
