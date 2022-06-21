Partnership Integrates the Nation's Leading Virtual Medical Care Provider into Healthcare Navigation Platform
CHICAGO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthJoy, a care navigation platform helping employers reduce healthcare costs and improve outcomes through better benefits engagement, today announced a partnership with Teladoc Health, Inc., bringing the global leader in whole-person virtual care into its integrated partner ecosystem.
The HealthJoy app is a single front door to employee benefits and care. Its virtual care ecosystem provides a streamlined, on-demand healthcare experience through deep integration with the highest-value care providers. HealthJoy uses live support and app-based outreach to connect employees with appropriate care around the clock, leveraging programs like Teladoc Health to improve healthcare outcomes.
The Teladoc Health partnership will provide integrated access to the nation's leading virtual medical group for general medical care, primary care, chronic condition management, mental health, and expert medical opinion services.
"We're seeing employer demand accelerate for a broader suite of virtual care programs, particularly as brick-and-mortar healthcare costs increase and provider shortages persist," said HealthJoy President Doug Morse-Schindler. "The big challenge today is helping HR deliver these programs effectively to employees so they can find and use care when needed. Partnering with Teladoc Health allows our members to more easily access high-value care."
Outside the care ecosystem, HealthJoy's platform supports integration with an employer's entire benefits package, including wellness and financial benefits and add-ons from the HealthJoy virtual care suite.
"HealthJoy is a great partner in aiding employers to provide necessary care, and we're eager to see this collaboration help even more people find and access care," said Kelly Bliss, President, U.S. Group Health at Teladoc Health.
HealthJoy's connected care navigation experience takes the confusion and complexity out of healthcare by connecting its members with the right benefits at the right moment in their care journey. Its mobile platform and human healthcare concierge team bring benefits together to surface the best providers, virtual care, and savings. Ultimately, HealthJoy helps employees lead healthier, happier lives. To learn more about HealthJoy's proven approach to healthcare navigation, visit http://www.healthjoy.com.
