Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Healthpeak Properties, Inc.)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Healthpeak Properties, Inc.)

 By Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

DENVER, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that Tom Herzog, its Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference.

The presentation is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. You can access the webcast by visiting our website at https://ir.healthpeak.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website through March 8, 2023.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

CONTACT

Andrew Johns, CFA

Senior Vice President – Investor Relations

720-428-5400

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthpeak-properties-to-present-at-the-citi-2022-global-property-ceo-conference-301495408.html

SOURCE Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.