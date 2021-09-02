BRAINTREE, Mass., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthStar, Inc. has significantly expanded its CNC milling operation. The state-of-the-art mold shop and engineering facility has grown to handle four times its blow/fill/seal (BFS) mold building and tooling capacity in the past year.   

To augment the company's surging machinery and tooling business, HealthStar has invested in three new HURCO milling machines and additional manpower to manage the growth.

HealthStar's design and machine shop capabilities include: BFS molds, fill stations, parison heads, and post process tooling. Healthstar works directly with their customers to aid in product development and design. The machine shop team produces customized molds and tooling from customer supplied drawings or designs developed in house to meet our customer's requirements. The engineering team at HealthStar works hard to stay on the cutting edge of technology.

HealthStar's clients are among the largest, most successful BFS operators in the world.

