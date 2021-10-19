PLANO, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heart to Heart Hospice, a leader in hospice services since 2003, will soon be opening a new Hospice Inpatient Center in Houston. The facility is located inside Proveer at Northgate (formerly Pathways Memory Care) at 2930 Cypress Grove Meadows Drive.
Kelly Mitchell, Heart to Heart's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said the hospice provider is leasing space at Proveer and repurposing it as a hospice unit. "We are excited to be able to expand our outreach within the Houston community and to continue our established partnership with this outstanding healthcare provider," he said. "We expect to be open to accept eligible hospice patients in November."
The new Hospice Inpatient Center is designed to create a home-like environment for hospice patients in the event of a medical crisis or when caregivers need a break from their duties. Although most hospice care is provided in the home, a patient may qualify for inpatient care to control acute pain and other symptoms, or to provide a respite for caregivers.
"Our goal is to provide comfort, support, and dignity," said Mitchell, "and our new Inpatient Center includes a full array of amenities to meet the needs of both patients and their families." The Heart to Heart facility will have convenient, 24-hour access for loved ones to visit, with generous-sized rooms intended to accommodate family members.
The Inpatient Center will be staffed by healthcare professionals specially trained in hospice care. The Heart to Heart Hospice interdisciplinary team consists of physicians, nurses, hospice aides, social workers, chaplains, volunteers, and bereavement specialists. Together, they provide the specific medical, emotional, spiritual, and practical support patients and their families need.
Private tours of the new facility, which hosted an Open House on Oct. 14, may be scheduled by calling 1.800.364.8731. The Inpatient Center address is 2930 Cypress Grove Meadows Dr., Houston, TX 77014.
About Heart to Heart Hospice
Heart to Heart Hospice, founded in 2003, is one of the largest private providers of hospice care in the United States. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Heart to Heart provides a broad range of hospice services to patients with life-limiting illnesses across 52 locations in Texas, Michigan, and Indiana. At Heart to Heart, we understand both the physical and emotional challenges for our patients and their loved ones and our compassionate care team is committed to providing them with what they need most: comfort, support, and dignity. Learn more about Heart to Heart Hospice.
