LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Currently only available online at https://hedo.co/ and ReBalance of Radiance Aesthetics & Wellness in New York, lucky attendees at the Breakfast with Champions (BWC) marketing event will receive exclusive products from HEDO skincare for women and men.
Recently introduced by Christy Curtis Buss, successful choreographer, entrepreneur and proud member of the Los Angeles Lakers' Buss Family, the HEDO skincare products are made in the USA and include unisex, anti-aging products for all skin types.
"I look forward to introducing my new skincare line to busy professionals at the BWC event so that they can destress, look healthier and use high-quality ingredients they can feel good," states Buss. "Based on the word, 'Hedonism,' the complete HEDO line is 100% cruelty-free without artificial colors, fragrances, synthetic chemical preservatives, parabens or other harmful toxins."
HEDO is made of clinically proven, advanced pharmaceutical-grade formulas under FDA labs that deliver bio-active ingredients directly to target areas deep in the skin. The complete line of skincare for women and men includes anti-aging creams, serums, cleansers, eye treatments, sunscreen, and much more.
Anyone can register for the BWC Consortium Live Event to be held at the Boro Hotel, 38-28 27th Street, Long Island City, NY 11101, July 28-30, 2021, at https://championsnyc.com/.
To purchase HEDO products and get more information, visit https://hedo.co.
About HEDO
Choreographer, entrepreneur and proud member of the Los Angeles Lakers' family, Christy Curtis Buss, created the HEDO skincare line to "aid in your everyday routine for success." Derived from the word "hedonism", the unisex, anti-aging products focus on self-love, self-care and taking care of your skin now and in the future so you can look and feel your best. HEDO is made in the USA under FDA labs with advanced pharmaceutical-grade formulas. The products are 100% cruelty-free and have no artificial colors or fragrances, synthetic chemical preservatives, parabens or other harmful toxins. For more information, visit https://hedo.co.
# # #
Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, 800-771-0116
Media Contact
Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, +1 800.771.0116, info@rembrandtwrites.com
SOURCE HEDO