HONOLULU, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE - HE) (HEI) today reported consolidated net income for common stock for the second quarter of 2021 of $63.9 million and EPS of $0.58 compared to $48.9 million and EPS of $0.45 for the second quarter of 2020.

"HEI delivered strong consolidated financial results in the second quarter as Hawaii's economy strengthened and as we advanced key priorities across our enterprise," said Constance H. Lau, HEI president and CEO.

"At our utility the new performance-based regulation (PBR) framework is now fully in effect as of June 1, and we've begun delivering savings from our cost management program to our customers. We remain focused on cost efficiencies as we make needed investments to continue to provide safe, reliable electricity and reach Hawaii's climate goals.

"Our bank's strong second quarter results reflect the reopened local economy and increased tourism, solid execution and our bank's continuing efforts to work closely with its customers through the pandemic. The bank's results benefited from a release of reserves for credit losses, driven by the improved economy and credit quality, while the bank continues to transform its operating model to provide excellent customer service in an increasingly digital world," said Lau.

_____________                 

1    Unless otherwise indicated, throughout this release earnings per share (EPS) refers to diluted earnings per share.  

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY EARNINGS

Hawaiian Electric Company's (Hawaiian Electric) net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $41.9 million, compared to $42.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

  • $6 million from higher operations and maintenance expenses consisting primarily of (i) $3 million due to more generating facility overhauls, (ii) $2 million from lower bad debt expense in the second quarter of 2020 resulting from a Hawaii Public Utilities Commission (PUC) decision allowing deferral of COVID-19 related expenses, (iii) $1 million from a write-off due to termination of an agreement relating to a combined heat and power unit, and (iv) $1 million due to an increase in an environmental reserve, partially offset by $1 million from lower staffing levels and efficiency improvements; and
  • $1 million from higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments to integrate more renewable energy and improve customer reliability and system efficiency.

These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:

  • $3 million from higher rate adjustment mechanism revenues;
  • $2 million related solely to a change in the timing for revenue recognition within the year that eliminates seasonality in recognizing target revenues and results in recognizing revenues evenly throughout the year, with target revenues recognized on an annual basis remaining unchanged;
  • $1 million lower non-service pension costs due to the reset of pension costs included in rates as part of a final rate case decision; and
  • $1 million lower enterprise resource planning system implementation benefits to be passed on to customers.

_________________

Note:  Amounts indicated as after-tax in this earnings release are based upon adjusting items using the current year composite statutory tax rates of 25.75% for the utilities and 26.79% for the bank.  

AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS

American Savings Bank's (American) second quarter of 2021 net income was $30.3 million, compared to $29.6 million in the first, or linked, quarter of 2021 and $14.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net income compared to the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to a credit-driven reserve release that resulted in a negative provision for credit losses of $12.2 million for the second quarter. This compares to a negative provision for credit losses of $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a provision for credit losses of $15.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Total loans were $5.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, down 2.7% from December 31, 2020. The reduction in the loan portfolio included approximately $228 million in forgiven ASB CARES (Paycheck Protection Program) loans, in addition to declines in the home equity line of credit and consumer portfolios. The decrease in these portfolios was partially offset by growth in the commercial real estate portfolio.   

Total deposits were $7.9 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 6.6% from December 31, 2020. For the second quarter of 2021, the average cost of funds was 0.07%, down one basis point versus the linked quarter and down eleven basis points versus the prior year quarter.      

Overall, American's return on average equity2 for the second quarter of 2021 was 16.8%, compared to 16.0% in the linked quarter and 8.0% in the second quarter of 2020. Return on average assets was 1.38% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 1.40% in the linked quarter and 0.72% in the same quarter last year.

In the second quarter of 2021, American paid dividends of $23.0 million to HEI. American had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.0% at June 30, 2021.

Please refer to American's news release issued on July 30, 2021 for additional information on American.

HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES

The holding and other companies' net loss was $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The greater net loss was primarily due to increased charitable contribution expense relating to a settlement agreement associated with an executive transition.

BOARD DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On August 6, 2021, HEI announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on September 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2021 (ex-dividend date is August 18, 2021). This quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.36 per share. Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing price per share on August 6, 2021 of $43.83, HEI's dividend yield is 3.1%.

_______________________

2    Bank return on average equity calculated using weighted average daily common equity.

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS AND 2021 GUIDANCE

HEI will conduct a webcast and conference call to review its consolidated results and 2021 earnings guidance and outlook on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. Hawaii time (4:15 p.m. Eastern).

Parties in the U.S. may listen to the conference call by dialing (844) 834-0652. International parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (412) 317-5198. Parties may also access presentation materials and/or listen to the conference call by visiting the conference call/webcast link on HEI's website at www.hei.com under the "Investor Relations" section, sub-heading "News and Events — Events and Presentations."

A replay will be available online and via phone. The online replay will be available on HEI's website about two hours after the event. The audio replay will also be available about two hours after the event through August 23, 2021. To access the audio replay, dial (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and enter passcode 10157240.

HEI and Hawaiian Electric intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com, as a means of disclosing additional information. Such disclosures will be included on HEI's website in the Investor Relations section. Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor the Investor Relations section of HEI's website at www.hei.com in addition to following HEI's, Hawaiian Electric's and American's press releases, HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts. The information on HEI's website is not incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference. Investors may also wish to refer to the PUC website at dms.puc.hawaii.gov/dms to review documents filed with and issued by the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings.

HEI supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utility, Hawaiian Electric; provides a wide array of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through American, one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions; and helps advance Hawaii's clean energy and sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and HEI's other periodic reports that discuss important factors that could cause HEI's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, American and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.   

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)







Three months ended June 30



Six months ended June 30

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues

















Electric utility



$

601,879





$

534,215





$

1,166,743





$

1,131,657



Bank



77,260





74,714





154,391





154,452



Other



1,118





16





2,069





22



Total revenues



680,257





608,945





1,323,203





1,286,131



Expenses

















Electric utility



534,195





466,414





1,029,945





1,019,898



Bank



37,454





66,221





79,289





126,556



Other



6,752





4,754





14,082





8,419



Total expenses



578,401





537,389





1,123,316





1,154,873



Operating income (loss)

















Electric utility



67,684





67,801





136,798





111,759



Bank



39,806





8,493





75,102





27,896



Other



(5,634)





(4,738)





(12,013)





(8,397)



Total operating income



101,856





71,556





199,887





131,258



Retirement defined benefits credit (expense)—other than service costs



1,216





(934)





3,651





(1,868)



Interest expense, net—other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings



(23,317)





(22,613)





(47,053)





(44,388)



Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction



812





752





1,559





1,440



Allowance for equity funds used during construction



2,377





2,194





4,568





4,209



Gain on sale of investment securities, net







9,275





528





9,275



Income before income taxes



82,944





60,230





163,140





99,926



Income taxes



18,599





10,870





33,964





16,673



Net income



64,345





49,360





129,176





83,253



Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries



473





473





946





946



Net income for common stock



$

63,872





$

48,887





$

128,230





$

82,307



Basic earnings per common share



$

0.58





$

0.45





$

1.17





$

0.75



Diluted earnings per common share



$

0.58





$

0.45





$

1.17





$

0.75



Dividends declared per common share



$

0.34





$

0.33





$

0.68





$

0.66



Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding



109,282





109,146





109,252





109,098



Weighted-average shares assuming dilution



109,515





109,305





109,557





109,374



Net income (loss) for common stock by segment

















Electric utility



$

41,901





$

42,329





$

85,259





$

66,234



Bank



30,284





14,014





59,840





29,775



Other



(8,313)





(7,456)





(16,869)





(13,702)



Net income for common stock



$

63,872





$

48,887





$

128,230





$

82,307



Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.



$

80,344





$

48,555





$

100,686





$

100,187



Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)











10.5





9.4



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

 

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)







Three months ended June 30



Six months ended June 30

($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts)



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues



$

601,879





$

534,215





$

1,166,743





$

1,131,657



Expenses

















Fuel oil



139,136





112,451





266,563





285,672



Purchased power



162,465





136,838





304,761





276,654



Other operation and maintenance



118,142





110,041





232,712





237,588



Depreciation



57,381





55,696





114,736





111,546



Taxes, other than income taxes



57,071





51,388





111,173





108,438



Total expenses



534,195





466,414





1,029,945





1,019,898



Operating income



67,684





67,801





136,798





111,759



Allowance for equity funds used during construction



2,377





2,194





4,568





4,209



Retirement defined benefits credit (expense)—other than service costs



1,020





(382)





2,041





(763)



Interest expense and other charges, net



(17,995)





(17,338)





(35,978)





(33,932)



Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction



812





752





1,559





1,440



Income before income taxes



53,898





53,027





108,988





82,713



Income taxes



11,498





10,199





22,731





15,481



Net income



42,400





42,828





86,257





67,232



Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries



229





229





458





458



Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric



42,171





42,599





85,799





66,774



Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric



270





270





540





540



Net income for common stock



$

41,901





$

42,329





$

85,259





$

66,234



Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric



$

41,936





$

42,354





$

85,328





$

66,285



OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION

















Kilowatthour sales (millions)

















   Hawaiian Electric



1,514





1,444





2,942





2,940



   Hawaii Electric Light



256





224





501





476



   Maui Electric



256





206





492





464







2,026





1,874





3,935





3,880



Average fuel oil cost per barrel



$

73.58





$

63.12





$

68.59





$

72.77



Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)1











8.9





7.9



1  Simple average.



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

 

American Savings Bank, F.S.B.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)







Three months ended 



Six months ended June 30

(in thousands)



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



June 30, 2020



2021



2020

Interest and dividend income





















Interest and fees on loans



$

51,026





$

49,947





$

53,541





$

100,973





$

109,086



Interest and dividends on investment securities



11,040





8,673





6,288





19,713





15,718



Total interest and dividend income



62,066





58,620





59,829





120,686





124,804



Interest expense





















Interest on deposit liabilities



1,281





1,462





3,071





2,743





6,658



Interest on other borrowings



23





27





75





50





388



Total interest expense



1,304





1,489





3,146





2,793





7,046



Net interest income



60,762





57,131





56,683





117,893





117,758



Provision for credit losses



(12,207)





(8,435)





15,133





(20,642)





25,534



Net interest income after provision for credit losses



72,969





65,566





41,550





138,535





92,224



Noninterest income





















Fees from other financial services



5,464





5,073





3,102





10,537





7,673



Fee income on deposit liabilities



3,904





3,863





2,897





7,767





8,010



Fee income on other financial products



2,201





2,442





1,212





4,643





3,084



Bank-owned life insurance



1,624





2,561





1,673





4,185





2,467



Mortgage banking income



1,925





4,300





6,252





6,225





8,252



Gain on sale of investment securities, net







528





9,275





528





9,275



Other income, net



76





272





(251)





348





162



Total noninterest income



15,194





19,039





24,160





34,233





38,923



Noninterest expense





















Compensation and employee benefits



27,670





28,037





25,079





55,707





50,856



Occupancy



5,100





4,969





5,442





10,069





10,709



Data processing



4,533





4,351





3,849





8,884





7,686



Services



2,475





2,862





2,474





5,337





5,283



Equipment



2,394





2,222





2,290





4,616





4,629



Office supplies, printing and postage



978





1,044





1,049





2,022





2,390



Marketing



665





648





379





1,313





1,181



FDIC insurance



788





816





751





1,604





853



Other expense1



3,568





2,554





7,063





6,122





11,257



Total noninterest expense



48,171





47,503





48,376





95,674





94,844



Income before income taxes



39,992





37,102





17,334





77,094





36,303



Income taxes



9,708





7,546





3,320





17,254





6,528



Net income



$

30,284





$

29,556





$

14,014





$

59,840





$

29,775



Comprehensive income (loss)



$

47,283





$

(16,198)





$

13,734





$

31,085





$

49,342



OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)

















Return on average assets



1.38





1.40





0.72





1.39





0.79



Return on average equity



16.76





16.04





8.00





16.40





8.57



Return on average tangible common equity



18.92





18.06





9.07





18.48





9.72



Net interest margin



2.98





2.95





3.21





2.97





3.46



Efficiency ratio



63.42





62.36





59.84





62.89





60.53



Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding



0.04





0.18





0.49





0.11





0.46



As of period end





















Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment



1.03





1.00





0.86











Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding



1.51





1.73





1.50











Tangible common equity to tangible assets



7.5





7.3





7.9











Tier-1 leverage ratio



8





8.3





8.4











Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)



$

23.0





$

5.0





$





$

28.0





$

28.0



1  The three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 include approximately $0.1 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of certain direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. The three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 include approximately $3.7 million and $3.8 million, respectively, of certain significant direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. These costs for the first six months of 2020, which have been recorded in Other expense, include $2.3 million of compensation expense and $1.1 million of enhanced cleaning and sanitation costs.



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

 

Contact:

Julie R. Smolinski

Telephone: (808) 543-7300



Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Sustainability

           E-mail: ir@hei.com







 

 

