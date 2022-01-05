NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heidi Sorvino, Managing Partner of White and Williams LLP's New York City office, has been elected as President of the Turnaround Management Association's (TMA) New York City Chapter, one of the largest of the organization's 55 chapters worldwide. Her one-year term began on January 1 and follows years of service to TMA, including as President Elect of the New York City Chapter in 2021. Following her term as President, Heidi will serve on the Executive Board as a Chairperson.
As President in 2022, Heidi looks forward to working alongside new members of the Executive Board and increasing member engagement. She is hopeful the return of in-person events will lead to more quality interactions between members. Heidi plans to spearhead a membership initiative, hosting regular events where existing members are encouraged to bring a non-member friend to familiarize with the organization and grow the TMA network.
Heidi is nationally recognized by her clients and peers as a leading lawyer in the practice of financial restructuring and bankruptcy. She concentrates on corporate restructurings, complex bankruptcy and insolvency proceedings, representing both creditors and debtors in and out of the courtroom. Heidi formerly served on TMA's Global Board of Trustees, as General Counsel of the TMA New York City Chapter and as President Elect of the TMA New York City Chapter.
TMA is the leading organization dedicated to turnaround management, corporate restructuring, and distressed investing. Established in 1988, TMA has more than 8,300 members in 55 chapters worldwide, including 32 in North America. Members include turnaround practitioners, attorneys, accountants, advisors, liquidators, executive recruiters, and consultants, as well as academic, government, and judicial employees.
